

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Monday said its Elecsys Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) Test has received CE mark approval for detecting neuroinflammation in patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.



The simple blood test is designed to detect neuroaxonal damage linked to neuroinflammation in adults with multiple sclerosis, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional diagnostic methods.



'The availability of a simple blood-based test has the potential to complement resource-intensive MRI scans and improve access for patients with RRMS. The Elecsys NfL test will help healthcare providers support timely clinical reassessment, enabling better disease management and more personalised care for patients,' said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.



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