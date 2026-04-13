Helio Corporation: Helio Hires Strategic Advisor as it Explores Capital Market Opportunities to Uplist onto NASDAQ or NYSE

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the engagement of a senior capital markets advisor with more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record of preparing public companies for potential listings on U.S. national securities exchanges that includes the NYSE or NASDAQ.

The advisor brings extensive experience working with growth-stage and emerging public companies to strengthen corporate governance, enhance financial reporting standards, and advance institutional readiness. In connection with the Company's evaluation of a potential uplisting, the advisor will support Helio across all phases of the process, including eligibility assessment, exchange application preparation, and coordination of third-party service providers. Leveraging deep relationships across issuers, investment banks, investor relations firms, and market makers, the advisor provides strategic guidance on uplisting pathways, market positioning, and investor engagement, helping companies align with the standards and expectations of national exchanges. This engagement reflects Helio's continued focus on building the operational and capital markets foundation necessary to support its next phase of growth.

"Access to capital is a critical enabler of our long-term strategy," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Engaging an advisor with deep experience navigating the requirements of national exchanges strengthens our ability to access broader pools of institutional capital, which is essential to executing our strategy and maintaining a first-mover advantage in the deployment of space-based solar power and lunar infrastructure."

Helio believes that continued investment in governance, reporting discipline, and experienced advisory resources is essential to supporting its long-term objective of becoming a leading public-market company within the commercial space sector. The Company remains focused on advancing critical space infrastructure technologies, including power systems and engineering solutions designed to support the next generation of space development.

Helio has established itself as a leader in the commercial space industry through its advanced power systems, engineering expertise, and commitment to solving mission-critical challenges that underpin the next generation of space and lunar infrastructure. As the Company continues to expand its role within the evolving space economy, it is equally focused on ensuring that its capital markets strategy reflects the scale and ambition of its business. The addition of this strategic advisor aligns with Helio's disciplined approach to evaluating pathways to broader market participation while continuing to execute on its core mission.

This review process remains ongoing, and no assurances can be made regarding the timing, structure, or completion of any such transaction.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-hires-strategic-advisor-as-it-explores-capital-market-opportunities-to-1156945