

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.23 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $10.99 billion, or $4.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.61 billion or $2.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $24.06 billion from $21.89 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.23 Bln. vs. $10.99 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $4.54 last year. -Revenue: $24.06 Bln vs. $21.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.45 To $ 11.65



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