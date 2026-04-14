Medical Care Technologies Inc.: From Photo to Plate in Seconds: Snapshot Recipes Redefines Cooking With AI-Powered Recipe Generation

Users can instantly create meals, desserts, and drinks by typing ideas, uploading photos, or snapping ingredients-powered by a fast, evolving AI platform

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today highlighted the continued evolution of its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, designed to deliver fast, intuitive, and highly personalized recipe creation in seconds.

Snapshot Recipes simplifies cooking with a three-in-one AI experience:

Type it - Enter any meal, dessert, or drink and receive a complete recipe instantly

Snap it - Take a photo of ingredients and generate dishes, desserts, or beverages on the spot

Upload it - Use saved food or drink images to recreate or remix recipes

Built for speed and convenience, the platform allows users to go from idea to execution in seconds across meals, desserts, and beverages-all powered by AI.

Additional core features include:

Smart Cookbook - Saved recipes automatically organize into a self-categorizing digital collection

One-Tap Grocery Lists - Instantly convert any recipe into an interactive, shareable shopping list

Live Shopping Mode - Check off items in real time with built-in progress tracking

"Snapshot Recipes is built around simplicity and versatility," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Whether it's a full meal, a dessert, or a drink, users can generate exactly what they want in seconds. This is just the beginning as we continue to expand the app's AI capabilities and user experience."

The Company views Snapshot Recipes as a scalable platform within the rapidly growing AI lifestyle category, with ongoing enhancements planned to further improve personalization, speed, and functionality.

Download Snapshot Recipes

App Landing Page: https://snapshotrecipes.app/

iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/snapshot-recipes/id6754309028

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.snapshotrecipes.mobile&pcampaignid=web_share

Follow on Social Media:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

Contact Information:

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mdcestock.com

Phone: +1 480-645-0750

Email: noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an AI-powered mobile application that allows users to instantly generate meals, desserts, and drinks by typing ideas, uploading food images, or scanning ingredients. With features like a self-organizing cookbook and interactive grocery lists, the app delivers a seamless, end-to-end culinary experience.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) develops and acquires innovative technologies focused on healthcare, wellness, and AI-driven lifestyle applications.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors related to market conditions, user adoption, and technological development. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-photo-to-plate-in-seconds-snapshot-recipes-redefines-cooking-wit-1156943