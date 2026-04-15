Hilbert Group convenes extraordinary general meeting and proposes Board and governance updates

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB ("Hilbert" or the "Company") (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) has today convened an extraordinary general meeting 7 May 2026 (the "EGM") to consider the election of a new Board member, remuneration for Board committee work and the adoption of a new long-term incentive programme, ESOP 2026. The proposed Board appointment, Board committee structure and ESOP 2026 are intended to support Hilbert's continued development and governance framework. The notice in its full length is attached to this press release.

Strengthening the Board and governance measures

The Board proposes that the EGM elects Fahad Khan as a new member of the Board of Directors. Fahad Khan is Group CEO of Plurimi Group, which is an independent wealth manager with $12 billion in assets under management and with offices in Monaco, London and Dubai. Fahad has extensive experience from the international financial sector, including previous roles at Morgan Stanley. Fahad Khan is proposed to replace Steen Jakobsen , who has requested to step down from the Board due to other commitments.

As part of the Company's continued governance development, the Board has adopted updated rules of procedure under which an audit committee and a remuneration committee will be established. The Board further proposes that the EGM approves remuneration for committee work.

" Fahad Khan brings valuable experience from wealth management and the broader financial sector, which will be highly relevant to Hilbert as we continue to strengthen the Company's governance and Board composition ," said Jonathan Morris , Chair of the Board of Hilbert Group AB. " I would also like to thank Steen Jakobsen for his valuable contributions to the Board. "

ESOP 2026

The EGM is also proposed to adopt ESOP 2026, which serves two purposes: first, to replace ESOP 2025 in relation to 7,000,000 warrants and second, to establish a market-standard long-term incentive structure consistent with the practices commonly expected by international institutional investors and public markets.

Further details regarding the proposal for ESOP 2026 are included in the attached notice to the EGM and the Board's complete proposal, which will be made available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group convenes extraordinary general meeting and proposes Board and governance updates

Hilbert Group AB Notice EGM 2026

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-convenes-extraordinary-general-meeting-and-proposes-bo-1157620