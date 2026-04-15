Hilbert Group provides updates on share issues and capital structure

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB ("Hilbert" or the "Company") (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) provides the following update on certain previously announced share issuances and changes to the Company's capital structure.

In connection with the previously announced acquisition of Nordark, Hilbert has issued the initial consideration in the form of 2,970,100 newly issued Hilbert B shares to the sellers at a subscription price of SEK 6.80 per share. The subscription price has been determined by the Board after arm's length negotiations with the sellers and is equivalent to the volume weighted average price during the ten trading days immediately preceding 16 March 2026. Payment has been made by way of set-off, and the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights was made in order to fulfil the Company's obligations under the relevant share purchase.

Following the previously announced financing arrangement with Helena Global Investment Opportunities 1 Ltd (" Helena Global "), the Company has issued 27,603 convertible notes, at a subscription price of SEK 1,000 per note, for a total amount of SEK 27,603,000, and 368,040 warrants free of consideration, both instruments with the same terms as announced on 5 November 2025, to Helena Global. Additionally, Helena Global has converted previously issued convertibles to 1,628,143 Hilbert B shares at an average conversion price of SEK 5.85 per share.

The Company has also completed certain previously agreed share settlements relating to strategic advisory arrangements, resulting in 358,010 Hilbert B shares being issued at a subscription price of SEK 5.81 per share for a total of app. SEK 2,080,000. The subscription price has been determined based on arm's length negotiations with the subscribers and it is the Board's assessment that the subscription price is in line with market terms. Payment has been made by way of set-off, and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to fulfil the Company's obligations under a strategic advisory agreement.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

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Hilbert Group provides updates on share issues and capital structure

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-provides-updates-on-share-issues-and-capital-structure-1157622