Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Advances AI-Driven Authentication in the Fast-Growing Multi-Billion Dollar Collectibles Sector

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced accelerating momentum within the multi-billion-dollar memorabilia and collectibles market, driven by the rapid evolution and market adoption of its subsidiary, Real Game Used (RGU). As demand for verifiable authenticity and investment-grade collectibles continues to rise, RGU is emerging as a central force in reshaping industry standards.

Strategic Relationships Fueling Growth and Deal Flow

Beyond authentication, Real Game Used is rapidly evolving into a connective hub within the collectibles ecosystem. The company continues to build strategic relationships with elite collectors, private consignors, and leading auction houses, enhancing its ability to facilitate high-value transactions.

This growing network not only strengthens RGU's authentication pipeline but also unlocks recurring revenue opportunities through consignment referrals and deal origination, further embedding the company within the upper tier of the market.

AI Innovation Driving Competitive Advantage

RGU's integration of AI-assisted authentication processes is enhancing both speed and analytical precision, enabling the company to scale while maintaining rigorous standards. This technological edge positions Real Game Used at the forefront of a new era in memorabilia verification, where data-driven validation is becoming increasingly critical.

"Real Game Used is quickly evolving from an authentication provider into a core infrastructure player within the collectibles market," said Marshall Perkins III. "With its combination of AI-driven capabilities, industry relationships, and expanding deal flow, we see RGU as a major growth engine within the MDCE portfolio."

Positioned for Long-Term Expansion

As Real Game Used continues to scale its network, enhance its technology, and deepen market penetration, Medical Care Technologies remains committed to supporting its growth through strategic investment and operational alignment. The company believes RGU is uniquely positioned to capitalize on increasing institutional interest and the ongoing financialization of collectibles as an asset class.

For More Information

Website: www.realgameused.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realgameused/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/RealGameUsed

Email: info@realgameused.com

Contact Information

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: +1 480-645-0750

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on identifying and scaling innovative businesses in high-growth sectors. The company's current strategic focus includes the collectibles, memorabilia, and authentication markets, where it seeks to build long-term shareholder value through technology-driven platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding business strategy, growth potential, and anticipated performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-advances-ai-driven-authentica-1157627