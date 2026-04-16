Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Reaffirms Commitment to AI-Driven Medical Innovation Following Successful Consumer App Launch

Company leverages proven AI deployment capabilities to accelerate clinical-grade healthcare solutions.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology-driven innovator in artificial intelligence and healthcare solutions, today reaffirmed its strategic commitment to advancing its core AI-powered medical research initiatives following the successful launch and early traction of its consumer-facing mobile application, Snapshot Recipes.

Over the past several months, the Company has successfully demonstrated its ability to rapidly design, develop, and deploy scalable AI-powered applications in the consumer market. This milestone reflects the strength of MDCE's underlying technology infrastructure and development capabilities-capabilities that the Company is now actively leveraging to accelerate progress across its medical AI pipeline.

MDCE's primary focus remains on the development of innovative AI solutions aimed at early detection, risk assessment, and preventative care across a range of medical conditions. These initiatives include ongoing work in melanoma detection, skin health analysis, facial biometrics, and other AI-driven diagnostic support tools designed to enhance accessibility and improve outcomes through early intervention.

"The successful rollout of our consumer app ecosystem has validated both our technology and our execution model," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We are now fully aligned and actively advancing our core mission-building impactful AI-driven medical solutions that can scale globally and address critical gaps in early detection and preventative healthcare."

The Company continues to advance its patent-pending technologies and validation initiatives, with a long-term vision of delivering clinical-grade AI applications while maintaining a parallel strategy of consumer engagement through accessible mobile platforms. This dual-track approach is designed to strengthen MDCE's market position while creating multiple pathways for growth and monetization.

As MDCE moves forward, the Company remains committed to disciplined execution, strategic expansion, and delivering long-term value to its shareholders through innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

United States

Phone: +1 480-645-0750

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology-focused company developing artificial intelligence solutions for both healthcare and consumer applications. The Company is focused on advancing AI-driven tools for early disease detection, preventative health analysis, and lifestyle optimization. Through its expanding portfolio of applications and technologies, MDCE is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation across digital health and AI-powered mobile platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to market conditions, technological developments, regulatory approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-reaffirms-commitment-to-ai-dr-1158207