QAD Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced that Redzone, its frontline empowerment layer, is participating in Hannover Messe 2026, April 20-24 in Hannover, Germany.

The Redzone team will showcase its AI-embedded Connected Workforce platform, built on AWS to scale across all operations. At the core of the platform is ChampionAI, which turns production data into real-time recommendations and automated actions that help teams improve performance.

"Redzone expands its business operations across the EMEA region, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy," said Ahmad Salama, GM Redzone EMEA APJ at QAD Redzone. "Redzone is scaling rapidly across core European manufacturing hubs, backed by a deep local presence and hundreds of satisfied customers. We are architecting a new industrial standard where ChampionAI acts as a catalyst for the frontline, empowering workers to drive productivity while remaining purposeful, fully autonomous, and masters of their craft. In doing so, Redzone provides a definitive answer to the continent's most pressing labor and productivity challenges."

ChampionAI Takes Redzone Further

ChampionAI turns production data into frontline action and measurable results. While other AI tools stop at dashboards and alerts, ChampionAI closes the loop-from analysis to insight, insight to decision, decision to outcome.

See it live: Redzone demonstrations will show how embedded AI helps frontline teams resolve issues faster, cut downtime, and move the OEE needle in real time.

Redzone Customer Fireside Chat

Connecting the frontline workforce should drive real performance gains, not just digitize processes. Pukka Pies, a leading UK food manufacturer, is achieving measurable gains with Redzone, including a ~16% increase in OEE, faster issue resolution, and stronger frontline engagement and ownership. Within weeks, the business removed 60% of paperwork and is on track to become fully paperless across the bakery within 50 days of launch, delivering significant time savings across the shop floor.

On April 22, Redzone GM EMEA Ahmad Salama will host a fireside chat with Pukka Pies CEO Isaac Fisher and Transformation Director Tim Jackson to explore how Redzone is helping the food manufacturer scale consistent, high-performance operations across the shop floor and extend these capabilities into training and engineering to further improve reliability and performance.

"Redzone has changed how our teams work together on the shop floor," said Isaac Fisher, CEO, Pukka Pies. "We've moved away from manual, disconnected processes to a more connected, real-time way of working that gives our teams clear visibility and the ability to act quickly. Redzone is driving more consistent execution, stronger ownership, and measurable improvements in performance across the business."

Session: Scaling Excellence: How Pukka Pies is Driving Real-Time Performance with Redzone Connected Workforce

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 16:30-16:45

Location: AWS Theater

To receive a complimentary pass to Hannover Messe 2026, register here.

About QAD Redzone

QAD Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and technology into a single System of Action. With three core pillars Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and ChampionAI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) QAD Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in as little as 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260419712584/en/

Contacts:

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com