Helio Corporation: Helio Begins Formal IP Buildout to Capture Value in Expanding Space Market

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the filing of its initial set of trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), through its operational subsidiary HelioSpace Corporation ("Helio" or the "Company"), marking a strategic step in building a comprehensive intellectual property framework designed to support long-term leadership in the rapidly evolving commercial space economy. As competition intensifies across lunar and space-based infrastructure, Helio's early action to secure key brand identifiers and technology rights reflects a broader industry shift toward ownership of the foundational assets that will define the next generation of space companies.

As commercial activity in space and the moon accelerate, Helio believes the sector is entering a pivotal phase defined by a race for intellectual property. Since its founding in 2018, the Company has positioned itself as a core engineering partner or "Problem Solver" to the space industry, developing proprietary systems spanning space-based energy, satellite platforms, and advanced antenna technologies.

The Company's trademark filings are an early step in a larger effort to formalize and strengthen its intellectual property posture across multiple areas of the business, reinforcing Helio's ability to scale commercialization efforts while maintaining a consistent and defensible market presence. The trademark filings represent an initial layer of a broader, board-level intellectual property initiative aimed at systematically protecting both brand and technical innovation.

These applications are now pending before the USPTO. As the Company continues to expand its presence in the lunar and space sector, the brand protection initiative is designed to reduce risk associated with brand confusion and imitation, strengthen continuity across the Company's product and services roadmap, and support a consistent market identity across existing programs and new opportunities.

In parallel, Helio is advancing efforts to secure patents on new developments while retroactively protecting existing trade secrets, ensuring that its engineering achievements are fully captured as long-term strategic assets. In addition to core technology and product development, Helio is taking steps to protect branding assets that appear in customer facing materials, technical documentation, program communications, and other channels central to how the Company delivers and represents its solutions.

Through the efforts of Vikas "Vik" Parti, independent director and Chairman of Intellectual Property at Helio, the company is advancing this initiative under experienced legal and technical leadership. Mr. Parti, a Registered Patent Attorney with the United States Patent and Trademark Office since 2009, brings extensive experience in patent preparation, prosecution, and litigation-ready claim analysis. In his role, Mr. Parti is leading the Company's intellectual property strategy, supporting the development, protection, and expansion of Helio's growing portfolio of proprietary technologies and brand assets.

By aligning its intellectual property strategy with its product and technology roadmap, Helio is building a structured portfolio designed to evolve alongside its platforms and programs. This includes the development of a "picket fence" of patents and proprietary claims intended to strengthen differentiation, support freedom to operate, and unlock licensing and partnership opportunities as the space economy scales.

"As we continue to advance our engineering capabilities and expand our role in the commercial space ecosystem, it is critical that we protect not only the technologies we develop, but also the brand and identity," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "We view intellectual property as a core driver of long-term value creation and a key enabler of strategic partnerships, commercialization, and sustained growth."

The Company expects to continue evaluating and strengthening its intellectual property portfolio in supporting product, technology, and commercialization efforts.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-begins-formal-ip-buildout-to-capture-value-in-expanding-space-market-1158921