Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Snapshot Recipes AI Mobile App Celebrates Approved Feature-Rich Update and AI Marketing Expansion

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies (OTC Pink:MDCE) is excited to share that our latest version of Snapshot Recipes (Build 134) has been approved by both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. This new build is fully optimized, offering a seamless user experience, streamlined subscription processes, and the most comprehensive recipe features yet. Users can now create recipes with limitless creativity by typing a name, snapping a photo of ingredients or their fridge, or uploading a dish image. The new interactive cookbook and one-tap grocery list make saving, organizing, and sharing recipes easier than ever.

While our initial marketing efforts had a slower start, we are proud that Snapshot Recipes peaked at #10 in the iOS Food & Drink category. In line with our core as an AI-driven company, we are now deploying advanced AI-based marketing strategies. We're backing these efforts with significant financial resources, ensuring our next phase focuses on viral growth across social media platforms. We're optimistic that these cutting-edge campaigns will significantly boost user acquisition and propel future growth. We remain committed to innovation, user satisfaction, and delivering value to our investors.

About Snapshot Recipes:

Snapshot Recipes is an AI-powered mobile app available on iOS and Android that generates unlimited, customized recipes in seconds. Users can snap a photo of ingredients, upload a meal image, or type a dish to instantly receive a complete recipe with a visual dish image, step-by-step instructions, seasoning suggestions, and nutrition facts. The app also enables saving and sharing recipes, delivering a personalized, convenient cooking experience that reduces food waste and simplifies meal creation.

About Medical Care Technologies:

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is an emerging technology company developing AI-driven applications across lifestyle and wellness markets, with Snapshot Recipes as its flagship consumer platform. The company also operates Infinite Auctions (sports memorabilia marketplace) and Real Game Used (RGU), an authentication platform utilizing advanced methods including AI-driven image analysis. Through AI integration and digital innovation, the Company is focused on scalable growth across consumer technology and high-value asset markets.

Contact Info:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

App Landing Page: https://snapshotrecipes.app/

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mdcestock.com

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include market conditions, marketing effectiveness, user engagement, and execution of business strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/snapshot-recipes-ai-mobile-app-celebrates-approved-feature-rich-updat-1158933