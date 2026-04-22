Medical Care Technologies Inc. Continues Revenue Pipeline as Infinite Auctions Accepts Consignments for Next Auction

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, is now accepting consignments for its upcoming sports memorabilia auction. Collectors, investors, and enthusiasts are invited to submit high-end sports memorabilia, sports cards, and autographed items for inclusion in what is expected to be another highly anticipated auction event.

Infinite Auctions continues to establish itself as a growing marketplace for premium collectibles, offering consignors access to a broad and engaged buyer base. The platform has demonstrated its ability to generate strong auction results, highlighted by the sale of a LeBron James NBA Finals game-worn jersey, which realized $242,000 at auction on July 19, 2025.

In addition to its auction success, Infinite Auctions maintains access to inventory valued in the seven-figure range, providing Medical Care Technologies with a strategic asset base that can support and strengthen the Company's overall financial position and growth initiatives.

Interested consignors can learn more and submit items by visiting:

https://www.infiniteauctions.com

This announcement underscores Medical Care Technologies' continued focus on building and scaling revenue-generating subsidiaries. In addition to Infinite Auctions, the Company operates Real Game Used, a proprietary authentication platform utilizing advanced methodologies, including AI-driven image analysis, to verify game-used memorabilia. Together, these subsidiaries position the Company within the high-value sports collectibles market while complementing its broader AI-driven technology initiatives.

For more information about Medical Care Technologies Inc., please visit:

https://mdcestock.com

INFINITE AUCTIONS INC.

530 E. Hunt Highway

Suite 103-225

San Tan Valley, AZ. 85143

www.mdcestock.com

+1 480-645-0750

info@infiniteauctions.com

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is an online auction platform specializing in high-end sports memorabilia, sports cards, and autographed collectibles. The company connects consignors with a global network of collectors, providing a competitive marketplace designed to maximize exposure and realized value for premium items.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets. In addition to its technology initiatives, the Company operates revenue-generating subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, an advanced authentication platform for sports memorabilia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, auction performance, market demand, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, demand for collectibles, the Company's ability to attract consignments and buyers, and execution of its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-continues-revenue-pipeli-1159847