

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered RELX PLC (RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, on Thursday reaffirmed its outlook for the full year.



The company said it continues to see positive momentum across the group, and that it expects another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



Ahead of the Annual General Meeting, the company stated that it has started the year well across all four business areas. The company said it has continued to deliver strong underlying revenue and profit growth, and strong new sales.



In the Risk segment, for the full year, the company expects continued strong underlying revenue growth with underlying adjusted operating profit growth exceeding underlying revenue growth.



In the Scientific, Technical & Medical segment, the company expects good to strong underlying revenue growth with underlying adjusted operating profit growth exceeding underlying revenue growth, for the full year.



In the Legal segment, for the full year, the company expects continued strong underlying revenue growth with underlying adjusted operating profit growth exceeding underlying revenue growth.



in the Exhibitions segment, despite the rescheduling of some events in the Middle East, the company continues to expect strong underlying revenue growth with an improvement in adjusted operating margin over the prior full year.



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