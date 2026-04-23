Medical Care Technologies Inc. Accelerates Growth Strategy with Strategic Capital Raise Following Launch of AI Consumer Platform

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced a strategic capital raise designed to accelerate the Company's rapid transition into a revenue-generating artificial intelligence platform company.

This initiative follows the successful launch of Snapshot Recipes, the Company's first consumer-facing AI mobile application-marking a major milestone as Medical Care Technologies evolves from development into active commercialization.

The capital raise is intended to scale user acquisition, enhance infrastructure, and expand the Company's growing portfolio of AI-driven applications across wellness, nutrition, and medical pre-screening.

The Company's expanding technology ecosystem includes:

AI-powered mole lineage tracking and melanoma early detection systems

AI-based wound monitoring technology

A pipeline of next-generation AI wellness applications

In addition to raising growth capital, subsidiary Infinite Auctions is actively working to liquidate over $250,000 in assets, providing supplemental funding to support expansion initiatives.

Meanwhile, Real Game Used continues to generate revenue while advancing its patent-pending AI authentication technology, which management believes has strong commercialization potential across the collectibles industry.

CEO Marshall Perkins stated:

"We are entering an exciting phase of execution. This capital raise is about accelerating what we've already built-turning innovation into scalable, revenue-generating assets."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets.

The Company is expanding its portfolio of AI applications, with Snapshot Recipes serving as its initial consumer platform and a foundation for future offerings in wellness and medical pre-screening technologies.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Investor Site: www.mdcestock.com

Snapshot Recipes: https://snapshotrecipes.app/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effectiveness of marketing efforts, user engagement, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-accelerates-growth-strat-1160258