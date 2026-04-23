

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (DG.PA), Thursday announced first-quarter financial results, reporting total revenue of 16,278 million euros compared to last year's 16,320 million euros.



Order intake at VINCI Energies, Cobra IS and VINCI Construction totaled 17.4 billion euros, representing a year-on-year increase of 5 percent and was significantly higher than the revenue of these business lines over the period.



Looking ahead, the company expects to keep 2026 guidance unchanged from the earlier announcement in early February this year. However, it stressed that it is not yet possible to provide a reliable estimate of the impact that may arise from the current crisis in the Middle East.



Currently, Vinci's stock is trading at 131.05 euros, up 0.23 percent on the Paris Exchange.



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