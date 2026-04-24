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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 14:57 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Highlights Execution Momentum and Expanding AI Pipeline Following Strategic Growth Initiative

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today provided an operational update highlighting continued execution momentum and the expansion of its artificial intelligence platform following its recently announced strategic capital initiative.

As the Company transitions into a revenue-focused phase, management is prioritizing the scaling of its newly launched consumer application, Snapshot Recipes, while simultaneously advancing development of multiple AI-driven technologies across its broader ecosystem.

The Company reported that its current focus includes:

  • Accelerating user growth and engagement for Snapshot Recipes

  • Enhancing application performance and feature expansion

  • Advancing additional AI applications currently in development

In parallel with its consumer platform efforts, Medical Care Technologies continues to make progress across its medical and wellness technology initiatives, including AI-powered early detection systems and monitoring solutions.

The Company also reaffirmed the strategic importance of its subsidiaries as part of its diversified growth model.

Infinite Auctions remains actively engaged in asset monetization efforts, supporting the Company's broader capital strategy and operational expansion.

Real Game Used continues to generate revenue and advance its patent-pending AI authentication platform, with ongoing positioning for broader commercial applications within the collectibles industry.

CEO Marshall Perkins stated:
"We are focused on execution across all areas of the business. Our strategy is to build, launch, and scale-while continuing to expand our pipeline of AI-driven solutions. We believe the steps we are taking today are laying the groundwork for sustained growth."

Medical Care Technologies believes its combination of active product deployment, ongoing development, and diversified revenue opportunities positions the Company for continued advancement as it builds a scalable AI platform across multiple verticals.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets.

The Company is expanding its portfolio of AI applications, with Snapshot Recipes serving as its initial consumer platform and a foundation for future offerings in wellness and medical pre-screening technologies.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S Stapley Drive
Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
+1 480-645-0750
noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/
Investor Site: www.mdcestock.com

Snapshot Recipes: https://snapshotrecipes.app/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, product development, and business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, user engagement, competitive dynamics, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-highlights-execution-mom-1160261

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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