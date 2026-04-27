Das Instrument 8AZ3 US05501U6010 AZUL SA PFD ADR 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2026

The instrument 8AZ3 US05501U6010 AZUL SA PFD ADR 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2026



Das Instrument 4H5 NL0000008977 HEINEKEN HLDG EO 1,60 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2026

The instrument 4H5 NL0000008977 HEINEKEN HLDG EO 1,60 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2026



Das Instrument 021 CH0239229302 SFS GROUP AG NA. SF-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2026

The instrument 021 CH0239229302 SFS GROUP AG NA. SF-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2026



Das Instrument RIY0 GG00BSNRFW06 RIVERSTONE ENERGY(POST R) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2026

The instrument RIY0 GG00BSNRFW06 RIVERSTONE ENERGY(POST R) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2026



Das Instrument SQG0 CH1429326825 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 0,72 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2026

The instrument SQG0 CH1429326825 SIEGFRIED HL NA SF 0,72 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2026





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