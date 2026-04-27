Medical Care Technologies Inc. Generates Over $200,000 in Capital Through Infinite Auctions, Accelerating AI Platform Growth

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Infinite Auctions, has generated over $200,000 in capital through the successful sale of company-owned inventory, including high-end sports cards and historically significant game-worn memorabilia.

The Company intends to deploy these proceeds toward accelerating growth initiatives across its expanding artificial intelligence platform, with an added focus on user acquisition for its mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, currently available on both iOS and Android platforms.

In parallel, Medical Care Technologies continues to advance development across its broader AI pipeline, including its first medical-focused mobile application designed for skin condition pre-screening. This initiative represents an expansion into healthcare-oriented AI solutions and reflects the Company's long-term strategic direction.

Additionally, the Company is continuing development of its subsidiary Real Game Used's patent-pending AI authentication platform. The technology is designed to enhance verification processes within the sports memorabilia industry through advanced image analysis and data comparison techniques. The Company anticipates exploring commercial opportunities for this platform, including potential licensing or service-based offerings to industry participants.

Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, stated:

"Our focus is on execution and building a foundation for long-term growth. Generating capital through Infinite Auctions allows us to reinvest into our AI platforms, expand our user base, and continue advancing technologies that we believe can create meaningful value across multiple industries."

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Website: https://www.mdcestock.com

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204

Infinite Auctions

Website: https://www.infiniteauctions.com

Snapshot Recipes

Website: https://snapshotrecipes.app

About Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions is a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. focused on the sale and brokerage of high-end sports memorabilia, including game-used items, rare collectibles, and authenticated sports assets.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is focused on developing and acquiring technologies in artificial intelligence, healthcare, and consumer applications. The Company operates subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used while expanding its portfolio of AI-driven mobile platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-generates-over-200-000-i-1161282