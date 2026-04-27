Helio Corporation: Helio Highlights Strategic Positioning Within Expanding Space Market Amid Broader IPO Surge

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today issued a market commentary addressing the rapidly evolving Initial Public Offering (IPO) landscape across the space industry and advanced technology sectors, highlighting a widening gap between valuation and fundamentals among high-profile entrants while underscoring Helio's differentiated position as a revenue-generating, legacy supplier within the orbital and lunar ecosystem.

Recent reporting from Reuters indicates that companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are preparing for what could become the largest wave of IPO in U.S. market history. Collectively, these companies are expected to command valuations approaching $3 trillion despite limited or negative profitability-marking a significant departure from traditional IPO benchmarks. According to the same Reuters report, SpaceX recently reported an estimated $5 billion loss on approximately $18.6 billion in annual revenue, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of next-generation launch systems, satellite networks, and deep space infrastructure. While investor appetite for high-growth innovation remains strong, market strategists have increasingly emphasized the importance of long-term cash flow sustainability once early-stage enthusiasm subsides.

Against this backdrop, Helio presents a fundamentally different profile than the expected IPO landscape. As a legacy supplier to NASA, Helio has generated consistent revenue and profitability since its inception in 2018, historically delivering between $6 million and $8 million annually through specialized engineering and mission-critical components. While the company experienced temporary revenue pressure last year due to federal budget constraints and government shutdowns impacting NASA programs, Helio has since seen a strong resurgence driven by renewed funding, reinstated projects, and accelerating interest in lunar technologies. This rebound is closely tied to the continued expansion of Artemis program and broader lunar infrastructure initiatives, where Helio maintains active involvement.

In response to the governmental risk working heavily with NASA, Helio has strategically diversified its customer base, expanding beyond government contracts to secure engagements with commercial space companies. This shift reflects a broader evolution within the industry, where public-private collaboration is fueling a new generation of lunar and orbital platforms. As a result of these combined tailwinds, Helio expects to reach full profitability by 2027, with its fiscal year beginning November 1, 2026, supported by an active backlog and a growing engineering pipeline valued at approximately $12 million, as well as advanced initiatives such as space-based solar power (SBSP).

Unlike many space companies that remain entirely dependent on achieving a single, breakthrough commercialization event, Helio operates from a history of established cash flow and recurring revenue. For example, a publicly traded satellite and space infrastructure company listed on NASDAQ, trading at approximately $268 million in market capitalization, recently reported approximate losses of $18 million in net cash used in operating activities, underscoring the extent to which many peers remain reliant on external capital to sustain operations.

Helio's existing engineering contracts, spanning both NASA programs and a growing roster of commercial space partners, provide a steady financial foundation that supports ongoing operations and innovation. This diversified revenue base reduces reliance on any one outcome, including the long-term success of SBSP, and allows Helio to scale. In contrast to early-stage peers, Helio's multi-channel business structure enables it to generate near-term income while continuing to invest in high-upside technologies, positioning the company to balance growth with sustainability in an otherwise capital-intensive sector.

"Today's market is clearly rewarding visionary growth stories, but history shows that long-term value ultimately converges with cash flow fundamentals," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio. "Helio is uniquely positioned in that we offer both-a compelling growth narrative aligned with the future of the space economy, and a foundation of real revenue, operational history, expanding customer demand, and a laser focus on profitability."

As Helio evaluates a potential uplisting to a national exchange such as NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange, management believes the company is well positioned to take advantage of the growing ecosystem of publicly traded space companies. Unlike many early-stage space companies, Helio combines proven revenue, a contracted backlog, and a growing pipeline, positioning it to maintain strong cash flow fundamentals while scaling.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

https://www.reuters.com/business/biggest-ipo-wave-history-promises-3-trillion-value-with-no-profits-2026-04-23/

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1879726/000149315226014547/form10-k.htm

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-highlights-strategic-positioning-within-expanding-space-market-amid-bro-1161301