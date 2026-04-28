Helio Corporation: Helio Nears the Completion of Its Debt Restructuring Program

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced substantial progress toward the completion of its comprehensive debt restructuring program, marking a significant milestone in strengthening its balance sheet, improving long-term financial flexibility, and enhancing shareholder value.

Over the past four months, Helio has executed a series of targeted actions to reduce outstanding obligations and streamline its capital structure. The Company has fully satisfied four merchant cash advance loans, two term loans, and two convertible notes, eliminating several high-cost liabilities that previously placed pressure on near-term cash flows.

In addition to these repayments, Helio has actively restructured legacy obligations. The Company successfully converted three defaulted notes with a combined face value of $250,000 into current performing loans, restoring them to good standing and aligning them with updated repayment terms. Helio also converted its largest note, representing $879,163 in principal and accrued interest, into equity as 500,000 shares, significantly reducing outstanding debt while aligning the noteholder with shareholder interests. Further strengthening its capital structure, Helio converted related-party debt totaling $327,620 into equity at a price of $2.18 per share, reinforcing internal alignment and demonstrating continued support from key stakeholders.

The Company also provided additional details regarding the restructuring of its largest noteholder obligation. The $879,163 settlement amount, representing principal and accrued interest, has been converted into equity under structured leak-out provisions designed to support orderly market activity.

As a direct result of these initiatives, Helio has reduced its monthly debt service obligations from over $100,000 to approximately $15,000, substantially improving liquidity and operational flexibility. Total outstanding debt has been reduced from approximately $4.2 million to less than $2.0 million within a four-month period, representing a material transformation of the Company's financial position.

"This process began just four months ago with a clear objective-to take control of our balance sheet and meaningfully reduce our debt-and we've made substantial, measurable progress in that time," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "By aggressively reducing debt, converting legacy obligations into equity, and aligning stakeholders with long-term value creation, we're not just improving our financial position-we're putting the Company in a far stronger place to execute and build going forward."

With the majority of its restructuring initiatives now executed, Helio is entering the final phase of its Debt Restructuring program with a significantly reduced debt burden, improved cash flow profile, and a capital structure better aligned with its strategic growth objectives.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-nears-the-completion-of-its-debt-restructuring-program-1161840