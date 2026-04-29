Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils Snapshot Recipes Redesign with Advanced AI, Beverage Integration, and Smart Cookbook Features

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced a major upgrade to its AI-powered mobile recipe application, Snapshot Recipes, featuring a redesigned user interface, expanded recipe generation capabilities, and enhanced user-focused tools.

The latest update introduces a more refined and visually engaging experience, with elegant design improvements aimed at increasing usability, engagement, and overall user satisfaction. The Company believes these enhancements position Snapshot Recipes as a more competitive and scalable platform within the growing AI-driven consumer application market.

A key advancement in the update includes expanded AI capabilities that now allow users to generate not only food recipes but also beverages, cocktails, and a broader range of culinary creations. The platform's enhanced generation engine is designed to produce deeper, more comprehensive recipe outputs across a wide variety of cuisines and styles.

Snapshot Recipes also features a "Smart Cookbook" system that automatically organizes saved recipes into intuitive categories, allowing users to easily manage and revisit their favorite creations. In addition, the application includes an interactive and shareable grocery list feature, enabling users to generate ingredient lists from recipes and share them seamlessly with others.

The Company believes these features contribute to a more complete and engaging user experience while supporting its broader strategy of building scalable AI-driven consumer platforms.

Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, stated:

"We are continuously enhancing Snapshot Recipes to deliver a more powerful and intuitive experience for users. Our focus is on expanding the platform's capabilities while making it easier and more engaging for users to discover, create, and share recipes across a wide range of categories."

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Website: https://www.mdcestock.com

Email: noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204

Snapshot Recipes

Website: https://snapshotrecipes.app

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an AI-powered mobile application developed by Medical Care Technologies Inc. that allows users to generate customized recipes from images, ingredients, or text inputs. The platform includes advanced AI generation, smart organization tools, and interactive features designed to enhance the cooking experience.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on developing and acquiring technologies in artificial intelligence, healthcare, and consumer applications. The Company operates subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used while expanding its portfolio of AI-driven mobile platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-unveils-snapshot-recipes-1161284