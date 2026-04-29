Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 15:26 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils Snapshot Recipes Redesign with Advanced AI, Beverage Integration, and Smart Cookbook Features

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced a major upgrade to its AI-powered mobile recipe application, Snapshot Recipes, featuring a redesigned user interface, expanded recipe generation capabilities, and enhanced user-focused tools.

The latest update introduces a more refined and visually engaging experience, with elegant design improvements aimed at increasing usability, engagement, and overall user satisfaction. The Company believes these enhancements position Snapshot Recipes as a more competitive and scalable platform within the growing AI-driven consumer application market.

A key advancement in the update includes expanded AI capabilities that now allow users to generate not only food recipes but also beverages, cocktails, and a broader range of culinary creations. The platform's enhanced generation engine is designed to produce deeper, more comprehensive recipe outputs across a wide variety of cuisines and styles.

Snapshot Recipes also features a "Smart Cookbook" system that automatically organizes saved recipes into intuitive categories, allowing users to easily manage and revisit their favorite creations. In addition, the application includes an interactive and shareable grocery list feature, enabling users to generate ingredient lists from recipes and share them seamlessly with others.

The Company believes these features contribute to a more complete and engaging user experience while supporting its broader strategy of building scalable AI-driven consumer platforms.

Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, stated:

"We are continuously enhancing Snapshot Recipes to deliver a more powerful and intuitive experience for users. Our focus is on expanding the platform's capabilities while making it easier and more engaging for users to discover, create, and share recipes across a wide range of categories."

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Website: https://www.mdcestock.com
Email: noreply@snapshotrecipes.app
Phone: 1-480-645-0750
Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204

Snapshot Recipes
Website: https://snapshotrecipes.app

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an AI-powered mobile application developed by Medical Care Technologies Inc. that allows users to generate customized recipes from images, ingredients, or text inputs. The platform includes advanced AI generation, smart organization tools, and interactive features designed to enhance the cooking experience.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on developing and acquiring technologies in artificial intelligence, healthcare, and consumer applications. The Company operates subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used while expanding its portfolio of AI-driven mobile platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-unveils-snapshot-recipes-1161284

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.