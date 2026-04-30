

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $843.0 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $368.0 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $854.1 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 61.1% to $2.40 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



Kinross Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $843.0 Mln. vs. $368.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $2.40 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News