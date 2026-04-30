Medical Care Technologies Inc. Launches Updated Corporate Website, Expands Transparency Initiatives, and Highlights Strategic Roadmap

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, now live at https://medicalcaretechnologies.com, providing investors and stakeholders with expanded visibility into the Company's strategic roadmap, operational priorities, and long-term growth initiatives.

The updated platform introduces a modern, intuitive user experience while emphasizing transparency through a clearly defined, multi-phase roadmap spanning short-term execution, near-term development milestones, and long-term strategic objectives.

Short-Term Goals (Coming Weeks / Months)

The Company has outlined several immediate priorities focused on execution and capital efficiency, including:

Liquidation of up to $250,000 in subsidiary-owned assets to support AI research, development, and production ( approximately $200,000 obtained thus far )

Launch of a significantly upgraded version of its AI mobile application, Snapshot Recipes , alongside a pending restructured marketing strategy

Development planning for multiple AI applications across health, wellness, and dietary categories aimed at supporting near-term revenue generation

Continued testing and development of AI-based mobile applications addressing both consumer and medical use cases

Ongoing revenue generation from subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used

Strategic capital initiatives to support expansion of a broader library of AI-driven mobile applications

Near-Term Goals (2026)

As part of its 2026 roadmap, the Company is focused on advancing its AI capabilities and entering the medical application space through:

Development of one or more medical-grade beta applications

Structured beta testing initiatives, including collaboration with academic groups

Continued expansion of the Company's AI platform across both consumer and healthcare use cases

Collaborate with social media influencers and marketing agencies to promote the newly updated Snapshot Recipes mobile app

Explore venture capitalists opportunities in artificial intelligence for potential partnerships

Look to purchase existing AI tech and innovative mobile applications to add to our library of applications.

Long-Term Goals (2027 and Beyond)

Looking ahead, the Company has outlined long-term objectives designed to enhance scalability, credibility, and market positioning, including:

Exploring clinical and institutional partnerships for healthcare-focused applications

Evaluating regulatory pathways for medical-grade AI technologies

Pursuing an uplisting to the OTCQB, subject to meeting qualification requirements

Advancing its provisional patent related to patent-pending AI image analysis technology

Advancement of select applications toward clinical-grade efficacy testing, where appropriate

The Company believes its subsidiaries and consumer-focused AI applications may provide near-term operational support, while it continues advancing through the longer development cycles associated with medical-grade technologies.

Capital Strategy

The Regulation A is intended to serve as a timely strategic funding tool if there is a rebound in the price per share, particularly as the Company advances both its clinical-grade AI applications and commercial technologies, including Real Game Used (RGU).

The Company also emphasized that it is actively pursuing non-dilutive initiatives, including the sale of subsidiary-owned assets, to support development while maintaining a balanced capital strategy.

CEO Commentary

Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, stated:

"We believe transparency, execution, and communication are critical as we continue to build. This updated platform gives investors a clear view of our roadmap. At the same time, we are committed to improving how we communicate with shareholders by providing more direct updates and addressing questions in real time on X. Whether it's our last funding cycle or the rollout of Snapshot Recipes, we have learned valuable lessons that are helping us evolve as a company with a stronger future. Our focus remains on building long-term value as we execute across multiple high-growth AI verticals."

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | X Account: https://x.com/medicalcaretech

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on developing and acquiring technologies in artificial intelligence, healthcare, and consumer applications. The Company operates subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used while expanding its portfolio of AI-driven mobile platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-launches-updated-corpora-1161292