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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 17:50 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Reaches #2 on InvestorsHub Breakout Board as Investor Attention Accelerates Following Strategic Updates

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced it has reached #2 on the InvestorsHub breakout board, reflecting a surge in investor attention following the Company's recent strategic updates.

The increased visibility highlights growing market awareness as investors evaluate MDCE's expanding position across artificial intelligence, healthcare applications, and commercial technology platforms.

Through its subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, the Company continues to combine revenue-generating operations with advanced AI development, supporting a multi-vertical growth strategy.

Management believes the recent rise in engagement underscores increasing interest in the Company's broader vision and execution, with additional developments and updates expected in the near term.

Contact Information
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com
Phone: 1-480-645-0750
Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on developing and acquiring technologies in artificial intelligence, healthcare, and consumer applications. The Company operates subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used while expanding its portfolio of AI-driven mobile platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-reaches-%232-on-investorsh-1162801

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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