Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Targets $100K Per Client with Real Game Used Disruptive AI Platform

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced continued advancement of its subsidiary Real Game Used's ("RGU") patent-pending artificial intelligence authentication platform, which the Company is positioning as a high-value solution for the sports memorabilia industry with a targeted offering of approximately $100,000 per client for enterprise-level access. This disruptive authentication process is anticipated to make a splash in the billion dollar memorabilia authentication industry.

Within the sports memorabilia market, the value gap between non-photo-matched and conclusively photo-matched items can be substantial. In one widely cited example, a Michael Jordan game-worn NBA Finals jersey originally acquired for just over $100,000 without a confirmed photo match was later linked to a private transaction in the $10,000,000 range with a photo match, according to collectibles market sources. The Company believes this type of value expansion highlights the powerful impact of definitive photo-match authentication and underscores the potential importance of scalable AI-driven verification solutions.

Real Game Used has also launched its newly redesigned website at https://realgameused.com, featuring a modern, state-of-the-art interface that reflects the Company's continued focus on innovation and technology-driven authentication. The updated platform highlights enhanced service offerings, including newly upgraded Letters of Authenticity specifically designed to support and present photo-match authentication results in a more comprehensive and professional format.

The RGU platform utilizes advanced image analysis and data comparison techniques to assist in identifying potential matches between physical memorabilia and historical game imagery. The Company believes this technology can improve transparency, increase confidence in high-value transactions, and provide meaningful value to auction houses, collectibles companies, and high-end collectors.

The continued development of Real Game Used aligns with the Company's broader strategy of integrating artificial intelligence across multiple verticals, complementing its revenue-generating subsidiaries and expanding AI-driven mobile application portfolio.

CEO Quote

Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, stated:

"We believe AI-driven authentication, particularly in photo-match analysis, has the potential to significantly enhance transparency and value recognition within the collectibles market. Our focus is on delivering a high-value platform that can serve industry participants at scale while creating long-term growth opportunities for the Company."

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Website: https://www.mdcestock.com

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204

Real Game Used (RGU)

Website: https://realgameused.com

About Real Game Used

Real Game Used is a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. focused on authentication and verification of sports memorabilia through a combination of traditional methods and advanced AI-driven technology, including photo-match analysis and enhanced documentation standards.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is focused on developing and acquiring technologies in artificial intelligence, healthcare, and consumer applications. The Company operates subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used while expanding its portfolio of AI-driven mobile platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-mdce-targets-100k-per-client-with-real-1161283