Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
7 May 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 428.063p. The highest price paid per share was 432.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 555,860,627 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 752,566,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
885
429.000
08:02:02
1398
429.100
08:02:02
814
429.000
08:03:04
397
428.400
08:04:38
329
428.600
08:05:22
523
428.600
08:05:22
1513
428.600
08:05:22
96
428.600
08:05:22
740
429.200
08:08:13
829
428.700
08:09:18
855
428.400
08:09:26
979
428.400
08:09:26
729
428.500
08:09:26
978
428.400
08:13:26
799
429.100
08:14:50
882
428.900
08:15:38
799
428.900
08:15:38
756
428.600
08:16:20
850
428.400
08:17:02
854
428.800
08:18:55
769
427.900
08:20:59
775
427.900
08:23:27
722
427.700
08:24:23
783
427.900
08:26:04
716
429.500
08:30:57
735
429.600
08:30:57
829
429.200
08:31:15
743
429.100
08:31:17
736
429.300
08:33:50
719
429.300
08:35:22
908
429.100
08:38:49
921
428.600
08:40:09
809
428.100
08:41:56
746
427.700
08:42:55
790
427.100
08:44:05
722
426.800
08:45:20
823
426.600
08:48:10
476
425.900
08:50:05
280
425.900
08:50:05
753
425.500
08:51:37
842
425.800
08:54:00
111
425.100
08:54:32
689
425.100
08:54:32
736
424.500
08:56:11
821
425.700
09:00:02
891
425.600
09:00:12
827
425.000
09:02:04
769
427.400
09:03:50
861
427.500
09:06:30
790
428.300
09:07:34
821
430.000
09:10:29
824
429.600
09:11:42
858
430.900
09:14:15
795
429.600
09:18:15
374
430.300
09:23:37
518
430.300
09:23:37
687
430.100
09:23:38
887
430.100
09:23:40
73
430.100
09:23:40
875
429.600
09:25:48
901
432.000
09:31:58
234
432.100
09:33:08
700
432.100
09:33:08
852
432.000
09:33:18
812
431.900
09:33:41
846
431.600
09:34:47
865
431.600
09:36:25
880
430.900
09:38:27
821
431.300
09:40:44
838
431.000
09:44:12
807
430.400
09:45:10
871
429.800
09:46:47
852
429.500
09:49:13
848
429.200
09:49:41
550
429.200
09:50:54
333
429.200
09:50:54
13
428.900
09:53:39
736
428.900
09:53:39
877
428.600
09:58:11
389
428.100
09:58:55
399
428.100
09:59:36
378
428.100
09:59:36
365
428.100
09:59:36
829
427.900
10:02:03
820
427.900
10:03:05
927
429.000
10:07:56
871
429.700
10:11:15
755
429.800
10:11:15
800
429.500
10:13:28
877
429.200
10:13:29
879
428.100
10:17:14
177
428.100
10:17:14
664
428.100
10:17:14
874
428.100
10:17:55
197
428.300
10:17:55
638
428.300
10:17:55
735
428.100
10:20:31
803
427.900
10:21:05
782
427.900
10:23:03
741
428.100
10:25:55
249
428.500
10:29:25
627
428.500
10:29:25
794
428.500
10:29:25
754
428.100
10:33:38
769
427.700
10:36:45
858
427.700
10:37:42
719
427.700
10:39:31
859
427.900
10:40:27
803
427.700
10:44:20
803
427.900
10:44:20
883
427.700
10:46:18
805
427.900
10:50:15
567
427.700
10:51:53
248
427.700
10:52:05
789
427.600
10:53:52
624
427.100
10:55:19
99
427.100
10:55:19
882
426.800
10:59:27
836
426.500
11:04:28
794
426.300
11:07:40
769
426.200
11:08:17
820
426.000
11:12:21
811
426.000
11:12:21
24
426.000
11:12:21
820
426.000
11:20:42
770
426.300
11:22:10
770
426.300
11:23:32
764
426.300
11:23:32
837
426.300
11:23:32
892
426.100
11:25:31
828
426.100
11:27:55
812
425.700
11:31:23
763
425.700
11:33:23
886
426.100
11:36:46
769
427.200
11:46:36
736
427.200
11:46:36
804
427.200
11:46:36
685
426.900
11:46:51
63
426.900
11:47:08
872
426.900
11:54:18
839
426.800
11:54:58
829
426.400
11:55:05
22
426.400
12:00:40
15
426.400
12:00:55
13
426.600
12:01:25
17
426.600
12:01:55
24
426.800
12:02:43
829
427.300
12:03:13
195
427.500
12:04:57
462
427.500
12:05:07
329
427.500
12:05:07
791
427.300
12:05:14
871
427.700
12:09:44
1146
427.900
12:11:17
858
427.700
12:11:36
772
427.300
12:16:11
779
427.300
12:16:15
110
427.300
12:16:15
813
426.700
12:18:30
889
426.700
12:21:00
824
425.900
12:28:17
784
425.500
12:28:22
887
425.700
12:31:57
760
425.500
12:33:37
811
425.400
12:37:50
80
425.400
12:37:51
723
425.500
12:41:17
831
425.200
12:43:02
843
425.200
12:43:02
875
425.000
12:48:27
816
424.500
12:49:53
746
424.800
12:49:53
798
424.800
12:49:53
816
423.900
12:52:46
742
424.100
12:56:57
57
424.100
12:57:56
761
424.100
12:57:56
157
424.800
12:59:47
611
424.800
12:59:47
843
424.600
13:00:52
923
424.800
13:07:40
854
424.900
13:07:40
737
424.500
13:08:47
736
425.100
13:15:17
1123
424.900
13:15:39
850
425.200
13:19:37
838
425.100
13:20:15
220
425.100
13:21:57
568
425.100
13:21:57
322
425.400
13:23:39
789
426.300
13:27:38
745
426.600
13:28:30
892
426.100
13:30:00
863
425.900
13:30:09
867
426.600
13:31:36
878
426.500
13:32:39
942
426.800
13:36:22
812
426.700
13:36:33
819
426.100
13:38:37
818
425.300
13:40:17
244
426.400
13:47:05
70
426.400
13:47:05
558
426.400
13:47:05
658
426.400
13:47:05
892
426.400
13:47:05
804
426.200
13:47:57
722
426.600
13:50:39
777
426.300
13:54:44
444
427.000
13:56:33
693
427.000
13:56:35
473
427.000
13:56:35
134
427.000
13:57:45
31
427.000
13:57:45
650
427.000
13:57:45
22
426.800
13:59:13
386
427.400
14:00:35
355
427.400
14:00:35
840
427.400
14:00:35
873
427.600
14:02:35
815
427.200
14:04:40
870
427.200
14:06:27
765
427.000
14:08:39
756
426.900
14:10:23
805
426.700
14:11:41
882
427.400
14:13:15
366
426.900
14:15:21
17
426.900
14:15:34
845
427.100
14:16:20
862
426.700
14:18:00
846
426.800
14:20:17
806
426.800
14:23:05
791
426.800
14:23:05
772
426.300
14:23:49
840
427.200
14:28:27
751
427.300
14:28:27
2
427.000
14:29:48
849
427.000
14:29:48
875
427.300
14:30:43
855
427.900
14:31:57
551
427.800
14:31:58
304
427.800
14:31:58
292
427.300
14:32:49
81
427.300
14:32:49
538
427.300
14:32:49
136
427.900
14:33:14
664
427.900
14:33:14
891
428.000
14:34:53
854
428.400
14:36:04
854
428.400
14:36:04
851
428.400
14:36:04
834
428.400
14:37:24
847
428.200
14:37:42
10
427.900
14:39:06
218
428.100
14:39:42
644
428.100
14:39:58
838
428.600
14:40:43
838
428.500
14:41:22
806
429.900
14:44:40
815
429.800
14:45:20
1098
429.400
14:45:50
888
429.000
14:46:07
715
428.400
14:47:06
820
428.100
14:47:35
748
428.600
14:50:49
56
428.400
14:51:29
789
428.600
14:51:50
155
428.400
14:53:05
731
428.400
14:53:05
60
428.400
14:53:05
734
428.400
14:53:10
804
428.300
14:53:45
16
428.600
14:54:41
883
428.800
14:55:34
169
429.100
14:56:55
734
429.100
14:56:55
841
429.100
14:57:55
812
429.200
14:57:55
747
428.600
15:00:29
128
428.600
15:00:29
888
428.500
15:00:38
872
428.300
15:02:02
32
428.600
15:03:22
764
428.600
15:03:29
855
429.400
15:04:07
841
429.000
15:04:38
794
429.000
15:04:38
915
428.800
15:04:43
848
428.700
15:04:57
632
428.100
15:06:51
234
428.100
15:06:51
754
428.600
15:08:45
759
428.600
15:08:45
765
428.600
15:10:05
409
428.500
15:10:08
404
428.500
15:10:08
12
428.600
15:10:08
829
428.400
15:10:54
886
428.800
15:13:05
17
430.000
15:15:15
72
430.000
15:15:32
400
430.000
15:15:32
695
430.000
15:15:32
513
430.000
15:15:32
513
430.000
15:15:32
167
429.800
15:17:28
561
429.800
15:17:28
825
429.800
15:17:28
756
429.900
15:17:28
736
430.100
15:20:03
744
430.000
15:20:28
892
429.500
15:21:06
771
429.300
15:21:43
785
429.000
15:22:32
11
429.000
15:22:32
767
428.900
15:23:00
473
428.700
15:25:18
254
428.700
15:25:21
727
428.500
15:25:25
866
428.300
15:27:35
13
428.300
15:27:35
948
428.300
15:27:35
394
428.200
15:29:11
854
429.000
15:30:55
1241
429.100
15:30:55
772
428.600
15:31:40
887
429.300
15:34:09
169
429.300
15:34:09
586
429.300
15:34:09
731
429.400
15:34:09
97
429.400
15:34:09
447
428.900
15:35:34
335
428.900
15:35:34
781
428.900
15:36:54
116
428.600
15:37:17
644
428.600
15:37:17
497
429.200
15:39:03
238
430.000
15:40:17
71
430.200
15:40:33
1132
430.300
15:40:49
871
430.400
15:41:14
74
430.000
15:41:21
74
430.000
15:41:21
687
430.000
15:41:21
829
430.500
15:44:21
851
430.400
15:44:24
882
430.300
15:44:34
787
430.100
15:45:50
754
430.300
15:47:06
811
430.700
15:48:29
292
431.300
15:50:00
751
431.300
15:50:00
859
431.300
15:50:36
775
431.100
15:50:40
717
431.500
15:52:14
668
431.700
15:52:42
741
431.500
15:53:21
262
431.600
15:53:21
513
431.600
15:53:21
807
431.100
15:54:34
841
431.200
15:55:24
729
431.700
15:56:31
860
432.000
15:57:20
1218
431.700
15:58:15