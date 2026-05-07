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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 15:18
4,942 Euro
-0,16 % -0,008
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8965,06208:43
4,9224,99807:30
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

7 May 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 428.063p. The highest price paid per share was 432.100p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0319% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 555,860,627 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 752,566,083. Rightmove holds 10,627,370 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

885

429.000

08:02:02

1398

429.100

08:02:02

814

429.000

08:03:04

397

428.400

08:04:38

329

428.600

08:05:22

523

428.600

08:05:22

1513

428.600

08:05:22

96

428.600

08:05:22

740

429.200

08:08:13

829

428.700

08:09:18

855

428.400

08:09:26

979

428.400

08:09:26

729

428.500

08:09:26

978

428.400

08:13:26

799

429.100

08:14:50

882

428.900

08:15:38

799

428.900

08:15:38

756

428.600

08:16:20

850

428.400

08:17:02

854

428.800

08:18:55

769

427.900

08:20:59

775

427.900

08:23:27

722

427.700

08:24:23

783

427.900

08:26:04

716

429.500

08:30:57

735

429.600

08:30:57

829

429.200

08:31:15

743

429.100

08:31:17

736

429.300

08:33:50

719

429.300

08:35:22

908

429.100

08:38:49

921

428.600

08:40:09

809

428.100

08:41:56

746

427.700

08:42:55

790

427.100

08:44:05

722

426.800

08:45:20

823

426.600

08:48:10

476

425.900

08:50:05

280

425.900

08:50:05

753

425.500

08:51:37

842

425.800

08:54:00

111

425.100

08:54:32

689

425.100

08:54:32

736

424.500

08:56:11

821

425.700

09:00:02

891

425.600

09:00:12

827

425.000

09:02:04

769

427.400

09:03:50

861

427.500

09:06:30

790

428.300

09:07:34

821

430.000

09:10:29

824

429.600

09:11:42

858

430.900

09:14:15

795

429.600

09:18:15

374

430.300

09:23:37

518

430.300

09:23:37

687

430.100

09:23:38

887

430.100

09:23:40

73

430.100

09:23:40

875

429.600

09:25:48

901

432.000

09:31:58

234

432.100

09:33:08

700

432.100

09:33:08

852

432.000

09:33:18

812

431.900

09:33:41

846

431.600

09:34:47

865

431.600

09:36:25

880

430.900

09:38:27

821

431.300

09:40:44

838

431.000

09:44:12

807

430.400

09:45:10

871

429.800

09:46:47

852

429.500

09:49:13

848

429.200

09:49:41

550

429.200

09:50:54

333

429.200

09:50:54

13

428.900

09:53:39

736

428.900

09:53:39

877

428.600

09:58:11

389

428.100

09:58:55

399

428.100

09:59:36

378

428.100

09:59:36

365

428.100

09:59:36

829

427.900

10:02:03

820

427.900

10:03:05

927

429.000

10:07:56

871

429.700

10:11:15

755

429.800

10:11:15

800

429.500

10:13:28

877

429.200

10:13:29

879

428.100

10:17:14

177

428.100

10:17:14

664

428.100

10:17:14

874

428.100

10:17:55

197

428.300

10:17:55

638

428.300

10:17:55

735

428.100

10:20:31

803

427.900

10:21:05

782

427.900

10:23:03

741

428.100

10:25:55

249

428.500

10:29:25

627

428.500

10:29:25

794

428.500

10:29:25

754

428.100

10:33:38

769

427.700

10:36:45

858

427.700

10:37:42

719

427.700

10:39:31

859

427.900

10:40:27

803

427.700

10:44:20

803

427.900

10:44:20

883

427.700

10:46:18

805

427.900

10:50:15

567

427.700

10:51:53

248

427.700

10:52:05

789

427.600

10:53:52

624

427.100

10:55:19

99

427.100

10:55:19

882

426.800

10:59:27

836

426.500

11:04:28

794

426.300

11:07:40

769

426.200

11:08:17

820

426.000

11:12:21

811

426.000

11:12:21

24

426.000

11:12:21

820

426.000

11:20:42

770

426.300

11:22:10

770

426.300

11:23:32

764

426.300

11:23:32

837

426.300

11:23:32

892

426.100

11:25:31

828

426.100

11:27:55

812

425.700

11:31:23

763

425.700

11:33:23

886

426.100

11:36:46

769

427.200

11:46:36

736

427.200

11:46:36

804

427.200

11:46:36

685

426.900

11:46:51

63

426.900

11:47:08

872

426.900

11:54:18

839

426.800

11:54:58

829

426.400

11:55:05

22

426.400

12:00:40

15

426.400

12:00:55

13

426.600

12:01:25

17

426.600

12:01:55

24

426.800

12:02:43

829

427.300

12:03:13

195

427.500

12:04:57

462

427.500

12:05:07

329

427.500

12:05:07

791

427.300

12:05:14

871

427.700

12:09:44

1146

427.900

12:11:17

858

427.700

12:11:36

772

427.300

12:16:11

779

427.300

12:16:15

110

427.300

12:16:15

813

426.700

12:18:30

889

426.700

12:21:00

824

425.900

12:28:17

784

425.500

12:28:22

887

425.700

12:31:57

760

425.500

12:33:37

811

425.400

12:37:50

80

425.400

12:37:51

723

425.500

12:41:17

831

425.200

12:43:02

843

425.200

12:43:02

875

425.000

12:48:27

816

424.500

12:49:53

746

424.800

12:49:53

798

424.800

12:49:53

816

423.900

12:52:46

742

424.100

12:56:57

57

424.100

12:57:56

761

424.100

12:57:56

157

424.800

12:59:47

611

424.800

12:59:47

843

424.600

13:00:52

923

424.800

13:07:40

854

424.900

13:07:40

737

424.500

13:08:47

736

425.100

13:15:17

1123

424.900

13:15:39

850

425.200

13:19:37

838

425.100

13:20:15

220

425.100

13:21:57

568

425.100

13:21:57

322

425.400

13:23:39

789

426.300

13:27:38

745

426.600

13:28:30

892

426.100

13:30:00

863

425.900

13:30:09

867

426.600

13:31:36

878

426.500

13:32:39

942

426.800

13:36:22

812

426.700

13:36:33

819

426.100

13:38:37

818

425.300

13:40:17

244

426.400

13:47:05

70

426.400

13:47:05

558

426.400

13:47:05

658

426.400

13:47:05

892

426.400

13:47:05

804

426.200

13:47:57

722

426.600

13:50:39

777

426.300

13:54:44

444

427.000

13:56:33

693

427.000

13:56:35

473

427.000

13:56:35

134

427.000

13:57:45

31

427.000

13:57:45

650

427.000

13:57:45

22

426.800

13:59:13

386

427.400

14:00:35

355

427.400

14:00:35

840

427.400

14:00:35

873

427.600

14:02:35

815

427.200

14:04:40

870

427.200

14:06:27

765

427.000

14:08:39

756

426.900

14:10:23

805

426.700

14:11:41

882

427.400

14:13:15

366

426.900

14:15:21

17

426.900

14:15:34

845

427.100

14:16:20

862

426.700

14:18:00

846

426.800

14:20:17

806

426.800

14:23:05

791

426.800

14:23:05

772

426.300

14:23:49

840

427.200

14:28:27

751

427.300

14:28:27

2

427.000

14:29:48

849

427.000

14:29:48

875

427.300

14:30:43

855

427.900

14:31:57

551

427.800

14:31:58

304

427.800

14:31:58

292

427.300

14:32:49

81

427.300

14:32:49

538

427.300

14:32:49

136

427.900

14:33:14

664

427.900

14:33:14

891

428.000

14:34:53

854

428.400

14:36:04

854

428.400

14:36:04

851

428.400

14:36:04

834

428.400

14:37:24

847

428.200

14:37:42

10

427.900

14:39:06

218

428.100

14:39:42

644

428.100

14:39:58

838

428.600

14:40:43

838

428.500

14:41:22

806

429.900

14:44:40

815

429.800

14:45:20

1098

429.400

14:45:50

888

429.000

14:46:07

715

428.400

14:47:06

820

428.100

14:47:35

748

428.600

14:50:49

56

428.400

14:51:29

789

428.600

14:51:50

155

428.400

14:53:05

731

428.400

14:53:05

60

428.400

14:53:05

734

428.400

14:53:10

804

428.300

14:53:45

16

428.600

14:54:41

883

428.800

14:55:34

169

429.100

14:56:55

734

429.100

14:56:55

841

429.100

14:57:55

812

429.200

14:57:55

747

428.600

15:00:29

128

428.600

15:00:29

888

428.500

15:00:38

872

428.300

15:02:02

32

428.600

15:03:22

764

428.600

15:03:29

855

429.400

15:04:07

841

429.000

15:04:38

794

429.000

15:04:38

915

428.800

15:04:43

848

428.700

15:04:57

632

428.100

15:06:51

234

428.100

15:06:51

754

428.600

15:08:45

759

428.600

15:08:45

765

428.600

15:10:05

409

428.500

15:10:08

404

428.500

15:10:08

12

428.600

15:10:08

829

428.400

15:10:54

886

428.800

15:13:05

17

430.000

15:15:15

72

430.000

15:15:32

400

430.000

15:15:32

695

430.000

15:15:32

513

430.000

15:15:32

513

430.000

15:15:32

167

429.800

15:17:28

561

429.800

15:17:28

825

429.800

15:17:28

756

429.900

15:17:28

736

430.100

15:20:03

744

430.000

15:20:28

892

429.500

15:21:06

771

429.300

15:21:43

785

429.000

15:22:32

11

429.000

15:22:32

767

428.900

15:23:00

473

428.700

15:25:18

254

428.700

15:25:21

727

428.500

15:25:25

866

428.300

15:27:35

13

428.300

15:27:35

948

428.300

15:27:35

394

428.200

15:29:11

854

429.000

15:30:55

1241

429.100

15:30:55

772

428.600

15:31:40

887

429.300

15:34:09

169

429.300

15:34:09

586

429.300

15:34:09

731

429.400

15:34:09

97

429.400

15:34:09

447

428.900

15:35:34

335

428.900

15:35:34

781

428.900

15:36:54

116

428.600

15:37:17

644

428.600

15:37:17

497

429.200

15:39:03

238

430.000

15:40:17

71

430.200

15:40:33

1132

430.300

15:40:49

871

430.400

15:41:14

74

430.000

15:41:21

74

430.000

15:41:21

687

430.000

15:41:21

829

430.500

15:44:21

851

430.400

15:44:24

882

430.300

15:44:34

787

430.100

15:45:50

754

430.300

15:47:06

811

430.700

15:48:29

292

431.300

15:50:00

751

431.300

15:50:00

859

431.300

15:50:36

775

431.100

15:50:40

717

431.500

15:52:14

668

431.700

15:52:42

741

431.500

15:53:21

262

431.600

15:53:21

513

431.600

15:53:21

807

431.100

15:54:34

841

431.200

15:55:24

729

431.700

15:56:31

860

432.000

15:57:20

1218

431.700

15:58:15

© 2026 PR Newswire
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