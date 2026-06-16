Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16
16 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.804p. The highest price paid per share was 442.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,542,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,916,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
718
439.500
16:13:38
111
439.200
16:12:59
1152
439.000
16:12:33
935
438.900
16:11:15
767
438.900
16:10:14
909
439.200
16:09:56
771
439.500
16:09:04
2619
439.700
16:08:19
779
438.800
16:05:42
896
438.700
16:05:14
1022
438.600
16:04:43
1005
437.800
16:03:07
823
438.000
16:02:23
1161
438.100
16:01:55
179
438.100
16:01:51
858
438.200
15:58:52
804
437.600
15:57:44
837
437.800
15:57:44
922
437.800
15:56:44
768
437.200
15:52:08
152
437.200
15:52:02
87
437.200
15:51:48
809
437.200
15:51:48
433
437.200
15:51:42
338
437.200
15:51:42
946
436.800
15:50:22
806
437.000
15:50:22
797
436.400
15:45:12
811
437.400
15:43:58
927
437.700
15:43:58
809
437.600
15:40:43
1121
437.800
15:40:24
1090
438.000
15:40:24
907
437.700
15:38:12
898
437.700
15:37:20
1090
438.000
15:36:32
806
437.700
15:33:45
779
437.600
15:31:59
883
437.500
15:31:22
811
437.600
15:31:22
782
437.600
15:31:02
516
436.800
15:28:29
399
436.800
15:28:29
510
436.600
15:24:25
375
436.600
15:24:25
831
437.000
15:22:56
729
437.300
15:22:56
73
437.300
15:22:49
78
437.300
15:21:02
730
437.300
15:21:02
829
437.400
15:17:53
850
438.400
15:15:50
857
439.500
15:14:10
767
440.300
15:12:19
836
440.500
15:10:24
866
441.000
15:09:39
883
441.000
15:06:49
884
441.600
15:05:40
287
441.600
15:04:32
549
441.600
15:04:32
775
442.000
15:04:05
1128
442.000
15:03:18
863
441.600
15:00:00
801
441.900
14:59:06
824
442.000
14:58:31
392
442.000
14:58:31
531
442.000
14:58:31
871
440.500
14:54:29
833
440.300
14:52:42
6
440.300
14:52:41
7
440.300
14:52:41
853
440.600
14:52:22
9
440.800
14:50:03
762
440.800
14:50:03
9
440.800
14:50:03
869
441.200
14:49:50
301
441.200
14:49:50
531
441.200
14:49:40
832
440.600
14:47:37
930
439.200
14:44:40
844
439.300
14:44:05
902
438.700
14:42:59
803
438.400
14:41:30
933
438.700
14:41:20
231
438.200
14:37:50
701
438.200
14:37:50
927
437.900
14:36:15
791
437.400
14:35:25
818
436.900
14:33:43
848
437.700
14:32:39
782
438.000
14:31:19
838
438.200
14:31:04
803
438.500
14:30:37
218
438.500
14:30:37
13
438.500
14:30:37
13
438.500
14:30:37
870
438.600
14:30:17
566
438.500
14:30:17
151
437.000
14:25:42
791
437.000
14:25:42
916
437.400
14:21:52
943
437.700
14:20:50
411
437.800
14:18:48
489
437.800
14:18:48
141
437.800
14:18:48
631
437.800
14:18:48
943
438.000
14:14:18
134
437.400
14:09:25
705
437.400
14:09:25
879
437.400
14:06:10
768
437.700
14:04:30
869
437.700
14:02:24
943
436.900
14:00:00
898
437.000
14:00:00
868
436.600
13:54:05
906
436.900
13:49:09
777
437.000
13:45:22
230
437.000
13:45:22
1013
437.000
13:45:16
816
437.300
13:43:41
778
437.000
13:33:34
824
437.000
13:33:34
950
437.000
13:33:34
918
437.700
13:25:03
816
437.700
13:25:03
108
437.900
13:22:19
318
437.900
13:22:19
196
437.900
13:22:19
95
437.800
13:22:19
370
437.900
13:22:01
921
438.000
13:20:23
926
437.100
13:08:46
763
437.200
13:07:44
928
437.300
13:07:42
1027
436.300
13:00:39
500
436.500
13:00:39
58
436.500
13:00:39
924
436.600
13:00:39
897
436.300
12:46:48
940
436.500
12:45:37
839
436.500
12:45:22
839
436.600
12:45:22
940
436.300
12:38:15
668
436.000
12:34:38
182
436.000
12:34:38
962
435.700
12:33:07
913
435.600
12:31:04
1565
435.600
12:31:04
685
433.900
12:04:44
99
433.900
12:04:37
749
434.100
12:03:55
8
434.100
12:03:55
8
434.100
12:03:55
792
434.400
12:00:35
840
434.300
11:56:12
15
434.300
11:56:12
15
434.300
11:56:12
813
433.700
11:49:49
1
433.700
11:49:49
833
433.700
11:45:46
928
434.000
11:39:42
809
433.700
11:32:55
821
433.400
11:24:53
929
434.100
11:20:58
919
434.100
11:18:24
825
434.100
11:14:24
828
433.800
11:02:24
452
434.000
10:59:17
346
434.000
10:59:17
6
434.000
10:59:17
7
434.000
10:59:17
7
434.000
10:59:17
2
434.000
10:59:17
8
434.100
10:53:45
924
434.100
10:53:45
8
434.100
10:53:45
915
434.100
10:44:05
903
434.500
10:43:01
908
434.700
10:38:05
804
434.800
10:36:41
898
434.800
10:36:41
944
433.700
10:23:06
1421
433.800
10:23:06
1617
433.400
10:10:26
15
433.400
10:10:26
9
433.400
10:09:51
3
433.400
10:09:51
11
433.400
10:09:51
500
433.200
10:05:39
944
433.000
|
10:03:05
824
433.300
10:02:46
186
433.500
09:52:41
627
433.500
09:52:41
989
433.600
09:50:01
1089
433.700
09:50:01
914
433.700
09:43:47
918
434.100
09:42:59
819
434.500
09:42:01
1401
434.500
09:42:01
916
432.700
09:23:51
825
433.000
09:23:50
780
433.200
09:14:00
397
432.700
09:09:05
813
432.700
09:07:24
800
433.400
09:07:24
797
434.000
09:05:28
882
433.500
09:03:07
852
434.600
09:03:01
610
434.700
08:58:57
204
434.700
08:58:20
858
434.700
08:55:11
815
434.600
08:51:51
348
434.700
08:48:24
561
434.700
08:48:24
881
434.000
08:44:00
949
434.500
08:38:25
804
434.400
08:31:28
760
434.400
08:29:13
765
432.500
08:22:30
916
431.900
08:19:06
264
432.300
08:18:46
751
432.300
08:18:46
809
433.600
08:17:38
854
435.500
08:13:56
884
436.000
08:13:55
916
435.500
08:11:15
772
436.900
08:10:43
903
437.400
08:10:43
812
438.900
08:09:01
829
435.500
08:02:58
955
434.500
08:00:22