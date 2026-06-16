Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 09:30
5,018 Euro
-0,95 % -0,048
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0825,15819:34
5,0785,15419:22
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

16 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.804p. The highest price paid per share was 442.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0214% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,542,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 746,916,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

718

439.500

16:13:38

111

439.200

16:12:59

1152

439.000

16:12:33

935

438.900

16:11:15

767

438.900

16:10:14

909

439.200

16:09:56

771

439.500

16:09:04

2619

439.700

16:08:19

779

438.800

16:05:42

896

438.700

16:05:14

1022

438.600

16:04:43

1005

437.800

16:03:07

823

438.000

16:02:23

1161

438.100

16:01:55

179

438.100

16:01:51

858

438.200

15:58:52

804

437.600

15:57:44

837

437.800

15:57:44

922

437.800

15:56:44

768

437.200

15:52:08

152

437.200

15:52:02

87

437.200

15:51:48

809

437.200

15:51:48

433

437.200

15:51:42

338

437.200

15:51:42

946

436.800

15:50:22

806

437.000

15:50:22

797

436.400

15:45:12

811

437.400

15:43:58

927

437.700

15:43:58

809

437.600

15:40:43

1121

437.800

15:40:24

1090

438.000

15:40:24

907

437.700

15:38:12

898

437.700

15:37:20

1090

438.000

15:36:32

806

437.700

15:33:45

779

437.600

15:31:59

883

437.500

15:31:22

811

437.600

15:31:22

782

437.600

15:31:02

516

436.800

15:28:29

399

436.800

15:28:29

510

436.600

15:24:25

375

436.600

15:24:25

831

437.000

15:22:56

729

437.300

15:22:56

73

437.300

15:22:49

78

437.300

15:21:02

730

437.300

15:21:02

829

437.400

15:17:53

850

438.400

15:15:50

857

439.500

15:14:10

767

440.300

15:12:19

836

440.500

15:10:24

866

441.000

15:09:39

883

441.000

15:06:49

884

441.600

15:05:40

287

441.600

15:04:32

549

441.600

15:04:32

775

442.000

15:04:05

1128

442.000

15:03:18

863

441.600

15:00:00

801

441.900

14:59:06

824

442.000

14:58:31

392

442.000

14:58:31

531

442.000

14:58:31

871

440.500

14:54:29

833

440.300

14:52:42

6

440.300

14:52:41

7

440.300

14:52:41

853

440.600

14:52:22

9

440.800

14:50:03

762

440.800

14:50:03

9

440.800

14:50:03

869

441.200

14:49:50

301

441.200

14:49:50

531

441.200

14:49:40

832

440.600

14:47:37

930

439.200

14:44:40

844

439.300

14:44:05

902

438.700

14:42:59

803

438.400

14:41:30

933

438.700

14:41:20

231

438.200

14:37:50

701

438.200

14:37:50

927

437.900

14:36:15

791

437.400

14:35:25

818

436.900

14:33:43

848

437.700

14:32:39

782

438.000

14:31:19

838

438.200

14:31:04

803

438.500

14:30:37

218

438.500

14:30:37

13

438.500

14:30:37

13

438.500

14:30:37

870

438.600

14:30:17

566

438.500

14:30:17

151

437.000

14:25:42

791

437.000

14:25:42

916

437.400

14:21:52

943

437.700

14:20:50

411

437.800

14:18:48

489

437.800

14:18:48

141

437.800

14:18:48

631

437.800

14:18:48

943

438.000

14:14:18

134

437.400

14:09:25

705

437.400

14:09:25

879

437.400

14:06:10

768

437.700

14:04:30

869

437.700

14:02:24

943

436.900

14:00:00

898

437.000

14:00:00

868

436.600

13:54:05

906

436.900

13:49:09

777

437.000

13:45:22

230

437.000

13:45:22

1013

437.000

13:45:16

816

437.300

13:43:41

778

437.000

13:33:34

824

437.000

13:33:34

950

437.000

13:33:34

918

437.700

13:25:03

816

437.700

13:25:03

108

437.900

13:22:19

318

437.900

13:22:19

196

437.900

13:22:19

95

437.800

13:22:19

370

437.900

13:22:01

921

438.000

13:20:23

926

437.100

13:08:46

763

437.200

13:07:44

928

437.300

13:07:42

1027

436.300

13:00:39

500

436.500

13:00:39

58

436.500

13:00:39

924

436.600

13:00:39

897

436.300

12:46:48

940

436.500

12:45:37

839

436.500

12:45:22

839

436.600

12:45:22

940

436.300

12:38:15

668

436.000

12:34:38

182

436.000

12:34:38

962

435.700

12:33:07

913

435.600

12:31:04

1565

435.600

12:31:04

685

433.900

12:04:44

99

433.900

12:04:37

749

434.100

12:03:55

8

434.100

12:03:55

8

434.100

12:03:55

792

434.400

12:00:35

840

434.300

11:56:12

15

434.300

11:56:12

15

434.300

11:56:12

813

433.700

11:49:49

1

433.700

11:49:49

833

433.700

11:45:46

928

434.000

11:39:42

809

433.700

11:32:55

821

433.400

11:24:53

929

434.100

11:20:58

919

434.100

11:18:24

825

434.100

11:14:24

828

433.800

11:02:24

452

434.000

10:59:17

346

434.000

10:59:17

6

434.000

10:59:17

7

434.000

10:59:17

7

434.000

10:59:17

2

434.000

10:59:17

8

434.100

10:53:45

924

434.100

10:53:45

8

434.100

10:53:45

915

434.100

10:44:05

903

434.500

10:43:01

908

434.700

10:38:05

804

434.800

10:36:41

898

434.800

10:36:41

944

433.700

10:23:06

1421

433.800

10:23:06

1617

433.400

10:10:26

15

433.400

10:10:26

9

433.400

10:09:51

3

433.400

10:09:51

11

433.400

10:09:51

500

433.200

10:05:39

944

433.000

10:03:05

824

433.300

10:02:46

186

433.500

09:52:41

627

433.500

09:52:41

989

433.600

09:50:01

1089

433.700

09:50:01

914

433.700

09:43:47

918

434.100

09:42:59

819

434.500

09:42:01

1401

434.500

09:42:01

916

432.700

09:23:51

825

433.000

09:23:50

780

433.200

09:14:00

397

432.700

09:09:05

813

432.700

09:07:24

800

433.400

09:07:24

797

434.000

09:05:28

882

433.500

09:03:07

852

434.600

09:03:01

610

434.700

08:58:57

204

434.700

08:58:20

858

434.700

08:55:11

815

434.600

08:51:51

348

434.700

08:48:24

561

434.700

08:48:24

881

434.000

08:44:00

949

434.500

08:38:25

804

434.400

08:31:28

760

434.400

08:29:13

765

432.500

08:22:30

916

431.900

08:19:06

264

432.300

08:18:46

751

432.300

08:18:46

809

433.600

08:17:38

854

435.500

08:13:56

884

436.000

08:13:55

916

435.500

08:11:15

772

436.900

08:10:43

903

437.400

08:10:43

812

438.900

08:09:01

829

435.500

08:02:58

955

434.500

08:00:22

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.