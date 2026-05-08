Agoria, Max Cooper, Fleur Shore, Tini Gessler, Ali Demirel, Albi Scotti, Oliver Bohl and Sarah Grimaldi join the jury of the second edition of the competition dedicated to the dialogue between artificial intelligence and live performance

Reply, [EXM, STAR: REY], an international group specialised in the development of new AI-enabled business models and always distinguished by a strong drive for innovation, renews its commitment to creative experimentation with the second edition of the ReplyAI Music Contest. The initiative, organised in collaboration with Kappa FuturFestival-one of Europe's leading festivals dedicated to electronic music-takes the form of an international competition aimed at creatives and innovators who use AI technologies to explore new ways of integrating sound and image, enhancing the role of artificial intelligence in live performances.

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This initiative is part of the Reply Challenges, a programme of technological and creative competitions that reflects Reply's commitment to developing innovative training models capable of engaging younger generations. Today, the Reply Challenges community counts nearly 250,000 participants worldwide.

The jury brings together leading figures from the contemporary artistic and music scene, including Agoria, a French producer and DJ known for his innovative approach to electronic music that blends different genres and experimental sounds; Max Cooper, an Irish composer and multidisciplinary artist whose creative research focuses on the intersection of science and art; Fleur Shore, a British DJ and producer among the most appreciated in the new house scene; and Tini Gessler, a German DJ and producer active in the international tech-house scene. They are joined by Ali Demirel, a visual and digital artist whose immersive performances often include AI-generated elements, and Albi Scotti, DJ, music consultant and journalist, as well as a key figure in club culture. The jury is completed by Oliver Bohl, Partner at Reply AI Studios, and Sarah Grimaldi, Executive Creative Director at Xister Reply and editor of Clanker Magazine.

The theme of the 2026 edition, Imaginatio Nova, invites participants to explore a new era of imagination, where human creativity is renewed through its encounter with technology. Projects must be submitted by June 1, 2026 via the platform aimc.reply.com and will be evaluated by the jury based on creativity, the integration of sound and image, and their expressive potential in a live performance context. Finalists will have the opportunity to present their creations on the NOVA stage of the Kappa FuturFestival, taking place in Turin from July 3 to 5, 2026, where the winners will be announced.

In addition to selecting the most outstanding original performances, the jury will also vote on the projects that will receive an additional special award: the Reply AI Studios Grand Prix, a recognition celebrating excellence and innovation in the use of artificial intelligence.

This initiative is part of the Reply Challenges, a programme of technological and creative competitions that reflects Reply's commitment to developing innovative training models capable of engaging younger generations. Today, the Reply Challenges community counts nearly 250,000 participants worldwide.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Kappa FuturFestival

Kappa FuturFestival is recognized as the largest open-air electronic music festival in Italy and one of the most important worldwide, ranked among the Top 10 best festivals in the world by DJ Mag. It returns for its 13th edition at Parco Dora from July 3 to 5 with a stellar lineup: over 120 world-renowned artists, including names like Peggy Gou, Skrillex, Diplo, Solomun, Amelie Lens, and many more.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:



Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594



Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761



KFF

Valentina Ferrara

Alessandro Pardi

Giulia Orlando giulia.orlando@wordsforyou.it