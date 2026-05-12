

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokohama Financial Group, Inc. (YC3.F) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY106.523 billion, or JPY94.02 per share. This compares with JPY82.805 billion, or JPY71.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to JPY490.724 billion from JPY399.103 billion last year.



Yokohama Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY106.523 Bln. vs. JPY82.805 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY94.02 vs. JPY71.63 last year. -Revenue: JPY490.724 Bln vs. JPY399.103 Bln last year.



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