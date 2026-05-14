SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Robo.ai Inc. (AIIO) - up 65% at $4.33
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 50% at $5.45
- POET Technologies Inc. (POET) - up 24% at $17.84
- STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) - up 19% at $35.25
- High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 18% at $8.60
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - up 15% at $117.70
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) - up 15% at $4.60
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - up 14% at $8.87
- Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) - up 14% at $4.76
- Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS) - up 13% at $51.49
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (WOK) - down 25% at $2.06
- Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) - down 23% at $17.89
- REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) - down 23% at $7.73
- Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) - down 17% at $4.07
- Aeluma, Inc. (ALMU) - down 16% at $26.25
- AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (AIRO) - down 16% at $6.52
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) - down 12% at $45.21
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) - down 11% at $6.44
- Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - down 8% at $22.23
- Bullish (BLSH) - down 7% at $38.71
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