BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) - up 649% at $2.13
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) - up 170% at $3.33
- Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - up 72% at $9.58
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) - up 27% at $37.85
- GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) - up 21% at $2.22
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) - up 15% at $71.00
- Quantum Cyber N.V. (QUCY) - up 15% at $3.98
- T1 Energy Inc. (TE) - up 14% at $6.49
- Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - up 10% at $6.04
- Nephros, Inc. (NEPH) - up 7% at $3.36
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) - down 23% at $8.66
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE)- down 14% at $5.14
- SKK Holdings Limited (SKK) - down 13% at $4.10
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - down 11% at $618.25
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) - down 10% at $2.80
- Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) - down 8% at $7.00
- MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) - down 8% at $3.99
- ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 7% at $4.31
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - down 7% at $3.67
- Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) - down 6% at $7.56
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