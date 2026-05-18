In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) - up 649% at $2.13 GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) - up 170% at $3.33 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - up 72% at $9.58 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) - up 27% at $37.85 GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) - up 21% at $2.22 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) - up 15% at $71.00 Quantum Cyber N.V. (QUCY) - up 15% at $3.98 T1 Energy Inc. (TE) - up 14% at $6.49 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) - up 10% at $6.04 Nephros, Inc. (NEPH) - up 7% at $3.36

In the Red - Premarket Losers

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) - down 23% at $8.66 Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE)- down 14% at $5.14 SKK Holdings Limited (SKK) - down 13% at $4.10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - down 11% at $618.25 Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) - down 10% at $2.80 Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) - down 8% at $7.00 MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) - down 8% at $3.99 ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 7% at $4.31 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - down 7% at $3.67 Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) - down 6% at $7.56

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX