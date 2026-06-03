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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 11:16
5,030 Euro
-0,75 % -0,038
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9805,06019:21
4,9775,05419:21
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
141 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.187p. The highest price paid per share was 435.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,136,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,308,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

847

434.900

08:01:58

892

435.000

08:02:45

828

435.000

08:02:45

6

435.000

08:02:45

913

434.700

08:03:04

910

433.800

08:06:09

964

432.000

08:08:54

890

430.700

08:11:55

897

432.200

08:15:21

1088

431.800

08:18:24

1000

431.400

08:18:35

830

430.800

08:19:18

876

430.500

08:22:37

919

430.500

08:23:42

874

431.800

08:31:28

917

431.400

08:31:32

723

430.500

08:32:28

195

430.500

08:32:28

837

429.500

08:37:04

433

429.500

08:37:04

399

429.500

08:37:04

1399

430.600

08:46:34

946

430.400

08:48:11

962

430.300

08:49:19

33

430.700

08:54:44

1150

430.700

08:54:44

107

431.000

08:58:24

292

431.100

08:58:35

614

431.100

08:58:35

862

430.900

08:59:26

205

430.600

09:00:05

722

430.600

09:00:05

849

430.100

09:00:33

817

430.700

09:04:43

1422

431.400

09:11:00

135

430.900

09:14:27

163

431.400

09:14:27

43

431.400

09:14:27

749

431.400

09:14:27

805

430.900

09:14:28

813

430.500

09:14:59

133

430.500

09:14:59

220

430.200

09:15:08

729

430.200

09:15:54

91

429.900

09:16:17

840

429.900

09:16:17

859

429.300

09:20:10

869

430.000

09:23:26

91

430.000

09:23:26

894

429.300

09:29:26

893

429.900

09:36:33

315

429.700

09:38:01

1

429.700

09:38:01

499

429.700

09:38:01

857

429.500

09:39:26

910

430.600

09:43:12

116

429.600

09:45:50

871

429.600

09:45:50

988

429.100

09:50:36

946

428.800

09:54:04

887

428.500

09:58:31

817

429.100

10:10:18

818

428.900

10:10:33

50

428.900

10:10:33

767

428.900

10:10:33

890

428.300

10:11:27

944

427.200

10:19:07

421

427.200

10:28:18

1249

428.500

10:31:43

142

428.500

10:31:43

823

428.300

10:31:44

841

428.000

10:35:17

556

428.700

10:45:04

323

428.700

10:45:04

1255

429.700

10:52:45

576

429.700

10:53:38

355

429.700

10:53:38

272

428.700

10:57:55

685

428.700

10:57:55

899

429.400

11:07:03

925

429.400

11:07:03

976

429.500

11:15:42

899

429.200

11:16:13

1016

429.300

11:25:05

951

429.300

11:33:14

887

429.300

11:33:14

827

430.000

11:41:16

788

430.200

11:45:09

53

430.200

11:45:09

7

430.200

11:45:09

608

430.500

11:50:26

405

430.500

11:50:26

955

430.600

12:02:20

825

430.400

12:05:27

871

430.400

12:05:27

675

430.400

12:08:24

340

430.400

12:08:24

956

430.200

12:11:13

205

431.500

12:26:54

1013

431.500

12:26:54

668

431.500

12:26:54

5

431.500

12:26:54

79

432.000

12:35:08

759

432.000

12:35:08

672

432.000

12:35:08

240

432.000

12:35:08

836

431.300

12:44:03

957

431.600

12:53:34

929

431.300

12:59:39

907

431.000

13:01:02

479

431.000

13:04:35

503

431.000

13:04:35

977

431.700

13:10:26

6

432.600

13:13:04

944

432.500

13:15:31

1089

432.500

13:17:25

1017

432.400

13:18:45

999

432.200

13:22:59

927

431.300

13:30:00

466

430.600

13:31:24

255

430.600

13:31:24

154

430.600

13:31:24

876

431.600

13:38:42

12

431.600

13:38:42

408

431.400

13:43:13

900

431.400

13:43:13

949

431.300

13:43:13

859

432.500

13:55:58

96

432.700

14:00:17

70

432.700

14:00:17

36

432.700

14:00:17

644

432.500

14:00:45

514

432.500

14:00:45

926

432.600

14:00:45

873

432.600

14:05:52

779

431.800

14:08:13

186

431.800

14:08:13

928

432.000

14:09:08

953

431.700

14:14:44

422

431.300

14:16:40

563

431.300

14:17:36

375

431.800

14:22:44

213

431.800

14:22:44

989

431.800

14:23:42

228

431.800

14:23:42

261

430.800

14:28:46

595

430.800

14:29:12

877

430.800

14:29:12

864

430.400

14:29:38

1002

430.000

14:31:21

679

429.900

14:31:21

242

429.900

14:31:21

873

429.000

14:33:40

561

428.000

14:35:50

318

428.000

14:35:50

221

428.400

14:38:12

794

428.400

14:38:12

857

428.400

14:38:12

886

428.400

14:40:31

1273

429.300

14:44:53

940

429.100

14:45:18

955

428.900

14:46:31

872

428.000

14:48:55

938

428.000

14:50:39

830

428.600

14:52:30

812

428.600

14:55:10

272

428.600

14:55:10

355

428.200

14:56:19

577

428.200

14:56:19

940

428.300

14:56:19

893

427.900

14:58:04

979

427.900

15:00:38

966

428.700

15:03:41

904

428.700

15:03:41

73

428.900

15:04:47

970

429.200

15:06:22

1010

429.100

15:06:35

880

428.900

15:08:22

928

428.700

15:09:52

880

428.300

15:10:10

2

428.300

15:10:14

949

428.600

15:15:10

858

428.400

15:15:26

839

428.300

15:15:40

896

428.000

15:16:31

840

428.100

15:19:44

975

428.500

15:24:22

880

428.500

15:24:22

1006

428.100

15:24:27

827

428.600

15:25:35

356

429.000

15:27:06

534

429.000

15:27:06

940

428.900

15:28:12

937

429.400

15:29:15

901

429.100

15:31:06

475

429.200

15:31:58

528

429.200

15:31:58

850

429.800

15:33:59

878

429.700

15:35:02

984

429.100

15:38:59

949

429.000

15:39:14

858

429.000

15:42:50

83

429.000

15:42:50

938

429.500

15:46:30

823

429.500

15:47:15

1012

429.200

15:50:15

835

430.800

15:54:18

897

430.800

15:54:18

889

430.400

15:55:08

907

430.700

15:57:36

907

430.500

15:59:44

645

430.100

16:01:31

191

430.100

16:01:31

865

430.700

16:03:10

921

430.700

16:04:12

79

430.900

16:05:37

921

430.900

16:05:37

952

431.100

16:06:52

862

431.100

16:09:04

1011

431.600

16:10:40

874

431.500

16:12:15

982

431.500

16:13:03

© 2026 PR Newswire
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