Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
3 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.187p. The highest price paid per share was 435.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,136,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,308,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
847
434.900
08:01:58
892
435.000
08:02:45
828
435.000
08:02:45
6
435.000
08:02:45
913
434.700
08:03:04
910
433.800
08:06:09
964
432.000
08:08:54
890
430.700
08:11:55
897
432.200
08:15:21
1088
431.800
08:18:24
1000
431.400
08:18:35
830
430.800
08:19:18
876
430.500
08:22:37
919
430.500
08:23:42
874
431.800
08:31:28
917
431.400
08:31:32
723
430.500
08:32:28
195
430.500
08:32:28
837
429.500
08:37:04
433
429.500
08:37:04
399
429.500
08:37:04
1399
430.600
08:46:34
946
430.400
08:48:11
962
430.300
08:49:19
33
430.700
08:54:44
1150
430.700
08:54:44
107
431.000
08:58:24
292
431.100
08:58:35
614
431.100
08:58:35
862
430.900
08:59:26
205
430.600
09:00:05
722
430.600
09:00:05
849
430.100
09:00:33
817
430.700
09:04:43
1422
431.400
09:11:00
135
430.900
09:14:27
163
431.400
09:14:27
43
431.400
09:14:27
749
431.400
09:14:27
805
430.900
09:14:28
813
430.500
09:14:59
133
430.500
09:14:59
220
430.200
|
09:15:08
729
430.200
09:15:54
91
429.900
09:16:17
840
429.900
09:16:17
859
429.300
09:20:10
869
430.000
09:23:26
91
430.000
09:23:26
894
429.300
09:29:26
893
429.900
09:36:33
315
429.700
09:38:01
1
429.700
09:38:01
499
429.700
09:38:01
857
429.500
09:39:26
910
430.600
09:43:12
116
429.600
09:45:50
871
429.600
09:45:50
988
429.100
09:50:36
946
428.800
09:54:04
887
428.500
09:58:31
817
429.100
10:10:18
818
428.900
10:10:33
50
428.900
10:10:33
767
428.900
10:10:33
890
428.300
10:11:27
944
427.200
10:19:07
421
427.200
10:28:18
1249
428.500
10:31:43
142
428.500
10:31:43
823
428.300
10:31:44
841
428.000
10:35:17
556
428.700
10:45:04
323
428.700
10:45:04
1255
429.700
10:52:45
576
429.700
10:53:38
355
429.700
10:53:38
272
428.700
10:57:55
685
428.700
10:57:55
899
429.400
11:07:03
925
429.400
11:07:03
976
429.500
11:15:42
899
429.200
11:16:13
1016
429.300
11:25:05
951
429.300
11:33:14
887
429.300
11:33:14
827
430.000
11:41:16
788
430.200
11:45:09
53
430.200
11:45:09
7
430.200
11:45:09
608
430.500
11:50:26
405
430.500
11:50:26
955
430.600
12:02:20
825
430.400
12:05:27
871
430.400
12:05:27
675
430.400
12:08:24
340
430.400
12:08:24
956
430.200
12:11:13
205
431.500
12:26:54
1013
431.500
12:26:54
668
431.500
12:26:54
5
431.500
12:26:54
79
432.000
12:35:08
759
432.000
12:35:08
672
432.000
12:35:08
240
432.000
12:35:08
836
431.300
12:44:03
957
431.600
12:53:34
929
431.300
12:59:39
907
431.000
13:01:02
479
431.000
13:04:35
503
431.000
13:04:35
977
431.700
13:10:26
6
432.600
13:13:04
944
432.500
13:15:31
1089
432.500
13:17:25
1017
432.400
13:18:45
999
432.200
13:22:59
927
431.300
13:30:00
466
430.600
13:31:24
255
430.600
13:31:24
154
430.600
13:31:24
876
431.600
13:38:42
12
431.600
13:38:42
408
431.400
13:43:13
900
431.400
13:43:13
949
431.300
13:43:13
859
432.500
13:55:58
96
432.700
14:00:17
70
432.700
14:00:17
36
432.700
14:00:17
644
432.500
14:00:45
514
432.500
14:00:45
926
432.600
14:00:45
873
432.600
14:05:52
779
431.800
14:08:13
186
431.800
14:08:13
928
432.000
14:09:08
953
431.700
14:14:44
422
431.300
14:16:40
563
431.300
14:17:36
375
431.800
14:22:44
213
431.800
14:22:44
989
431.800
14:23:42
228
431.800
14:23:42
261
430.800
14:28:46
595
430.800
14:29:12
877
430.800
14:29:12
864
430.400
14:29:38
1002
430.000
14:31:21
679
429.900
14:31:21
242
429.900
14:31:21
873
429.000
14:33:40
561
428.000
14:35:50
318
428.000
14:35:50
221
428.400
14:38:12
794
428.400
14:38:12
857
428.400
14:38:12
886
428.400
14:40:31
1273
429.300
14:44:53
940
429.100
14:45:18
955
428.900
14:46:31
872
428.000
14:48:55
938
428.000
14:50:39
830
428.600
14:52:30
812
428.600
14:55:10
272
428.600
14:55:10
355
428.200
14:56:19
577
428.200
14:56:19
940
428.300
14:56:19
893
427.900
14:58:04
979
427.900
15:00:38
966
428.700
15:03:41
904
428.700
15:03:41
73
428.900
15:04:47
970
429.200
15:06:22
1010
429.100
15:06:35
880
428.900
15:08:22
928
428.700
15:09:52
880
428.300
15:10:10
2
428.300
15:10:14
949
428.600
15:15:10
858
428.400
15:15:26
839
428.300
15:15:40
896
428.000
15:16:31
840
428.100
15:19:44
975
428.500
15:24:22
880
428.500
15:24:22
1006
428.100
15:24:27
827
428.600
15:25:35
356
429.000
15:27:06
534
429.000
15:27:06
940
428.900
15:28:12
937
429.400
15:29:15
901
429.100
15:31:06
475
429.200
15:31:58
528
429.200
15:31:58
850
429.800
15:33:59
878
429.700
15:35:02
984
429.100
15:38:59
949
429.000
15:39:14
858
429.000
15:42:50
83
429.000
15:42:50
938
429.500
15:46:30
823
429.500
15:47:15
1012
429.200
15:50:15
835
430.800
15:54:18
897
430.800
15:54:18
889
430.400
15:55:08
907
430.700
15:57:36
907
430.500
15:59:44
645
430.100
16:01:31
191
430.100
16:01:31
865
430.700
16:03:10
921
430.700
16:04:12
79
430.900
16:05:37
921
430.900
16:05:37
952
431.100
16:06:52
862
431.100
16:09:04
1011
431.600
16:10:40
874
431.500
16:12:15
982
431.500
16:13:03