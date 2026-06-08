Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's Infinite Auctions Introduces New Auction Platform Combining Straight Bidding with Real-Time Buy It Now Functionality

Company unveils a modern auction experience that eliminates proxy bidding while introducing live Buy It Now functionality during premium sports memorabilia auctions.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the launch of a redesigned Infinite Auctions next generation auction platform (https://infiniteauctions.com) as the company prepares to compete for increased market share in the multi-billion dollar sports collectibles market. The upcoming NBA Game Used Flash Auction 2026 is scheduled to begin June 27, 2026 and conclude July 18, 2026.

The updated disruptive platform introduces a straight-bid auction format that eliminates traditional proxy and maximum bidding systems commonly utilized throughout the auction industry. In addition, the platform features a live Buy It Now capability, allowing qualified buyers to immediately purchase select items during the auction process.

Management believes the updated approach offers a differentiated auction experience while providing collectors with greater transparency and flexibility during the bidding process.

The NBA Game Used Flash Auction 2026 is currently in preview mode, with new consignments being added daily leading up to the June 27 launch date.

Featured headline items currently include:

Kobe Bryant April 25, 2009 Game Worn & Dual Signed Playoff Sneakers vs. Utah Jazz (Western Conference Quarterfinals Game 4) with Real Game Used Photo Match Letter of Authenticity.

Allen Iverson February 27, 2006 Game Used Photo Matched Signed Philadelphia 76ers Road Jersey accompanied by MeiGray and Real Game Used Letters of Authenticity. Management believes this to be the only known photo matched jersey in this particular style and colorway.

LeBron James April 12, 2014 Game Used Photo Matched Miami Heat Away Jersey accompanied by NBA and MeiGray authentication. The jersey originates from James' record-setting tenth completed season averaging at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, surpassing the previous mark established by Oscar Robertson.

The redesigned platform also highlights more than $3 million in historical sales and showcases numerous player collections featuring NBA Hall of Famers and some of basketball's most recognizable athletes.

In addition to consigned inventory, the company intends to utilize the auction as part of its broader initiative to liquidate an additional $50,000 to $150,000 of company-owned collectible assets to support operations and strategic initiatives across the Medical Care Technologies ecosystem.

"Launching our redesigned auction platform marks an important milestone for Infinite Auctions," stated Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies. "We believe the new format provides collectors with a unique and engaging auction experience while continuing our efforts to build value across the MDCE family of businesses."

The NBA Game Used Flash Auction 2026 preview can be viewed at InfiniteAuctions.com.

About Infinite Auctions

Founded in 2016, Infinite Auctions specializes in authenticated game-used sports memorabilia, athlete collections, and investment-grade collectibles. The company continues to expand its marketplace through technology development, authentication initiatives, and strategic industry relationships.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) develops and operates technology-focused businesses spanning healthcare applications, artificial intelligence initiatives, memorabilia authentication technologies, consumer software platforms, and digital marketplaces.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future auction performance, anticipated asset sales, business strategies, platform adoption, future operational objectives, and other matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Marshall Perkins

Chief Executive Officer

Infinite Auctions

530 E Hunt Hwy Suite 103-225

San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

480-988-5847

info@infiniteauctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-infinite-auctions-introduces-new-auction-platform-combining-str-1173848