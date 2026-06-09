

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Technip Energies NV (TE.PA), Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE), Safran SA (0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK, SAF.PA, SEJ1.DE), and Tereos SCA have entered into a deal to create a joint venture to develop a large-scale sustainable aviation fuel production project at the Port of Dunkirk, in France.



Rebound, the proposed joint venture, will use the alcohol-to-jet technological pathway to produce around 160,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel a year. The partners plan to fund the project's development phase, including engineering studies and other activities required to consider a final investment decision.



The creation of the joint venture is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2026.



In this project development phase, Technip Energies will act as the project's lead developer and engineering service provider. Airbus and Safran will join as industrial partners, off-take facilitators, and potential sustainable aviation fuel off takers. Tereos, a French agricultural co-operative will supply and source the advanced ethanol required for the project.



Sustainable aviation fuel is recognized as the primary lever to decarbonize aviation. Under the European Union's refuel EU aviation regulation, the sustainable aviation fuel blending mandates will rise progressively reaching 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050.



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