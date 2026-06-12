Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Begins Advanced Internal Beta Testing of MDCE Melanoma Scan Imaging Platform

Company initiates structured internal testing focused on platform stability, workflow optimization, and image consistency evaluation

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, and digital wellness platforms, today announced the commencement of internal beta testing for its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform.

The testing phase is designed to evaluate platform stability, workflow performance, image management functionality, interface responsiveness, and image consistency processes as the Company continues development of its AI-assisted imaging platform.

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform is being developed as an image organization and monitoring system intended to support longitudinal image management workflows. Internal testing will focus on identifying opportunities for refinement, validating core platform functions, and optimizing the overall user experience.

"Beginning structured internal testing represents an important milestone in our development process," stated Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies. "Our focus is on building a stable, scalable, and well-engineered imaging platform through disciplined testing and continuous refinement."

The Company views the platform as part of its broader strategy involving AI-assisted imaging technologies, software infrastructure, and future digital wellness applications.

Medical Care Technologies emphasized that the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform remains in beta-stage development. The pre-screening platform is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition and has not been reviewed or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding testing milestones, platform enhancements, and future development initiatives as progress continues.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and consumer software innovation. The Company is actively developing technology initiatives involving AI-assisted imaging, computer vision, and scalable software platforms.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding product development, testing activities, technology initiatives, future enhancements, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-begins-advanced-internal-beta-1176464