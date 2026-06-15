Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Kobe Bryant's Series-Clinching NBA Finals Sneakers Could Become One of the Most Watched Sports Memorabilia Auctions of the Year

Photo-Matched and Dual-Signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" Sneakers from the Lakers' 2001 NBA Championship Victory Open at $10,000 with a $240,000 Buy-It-Now Option

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Infinite Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) has announced the upcoming offering of one of the most significant Kobe Bryant game-worn artifacts to reach the public marketplace in recent years: Kobe Bryant's game-worn and dual-signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" sneakers worn during Game 5 of the 2001 NBA Finals, photo-matched to the Los Angeles Lakers' championship-clinching victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Lakers Youth Foundation, creating an opportunity for collectors to participate in preserving basketball history while supporting youth-focused community initiatives.

The auction is scheduled to open soon through Infinite Auctions. Collectors and fans may preview the offering and register for bidding notifications by visiting:

https://infiniteauctions.com/lots/6a2c62203fe056485b32cff9

Bidding will begin at $10,000, with an optional Buy-It-Now price of $240,000 available to qualified buyers.

The sneakers originate from June 15, 2001, when Bryant helped lead the Lakers to a decisive Game 5 victory, securing the franchise's second consecutive NBA Championship. The 2000-01 Lakers remain one of the most dominant playoff teams in league history, finishing the postseason with an extraordinary 15-1 record.

What makes this offering especially significant is the convergence of several elite collecting attributes rarely found in a single artifact:

Worn during a championship-clinching NBA Finals victory

Photo-matched to Game 5 of the 2001 NBA Finals

Dual signed by Kobe Bryant

Original Adidas "The Kobe 1" signature model

Directly connected to one of the most dominant championship runs in NBA history

Accompanied by professional authentication and photo-match documentation

"This is the type of artifact collectors wait years to see enter the market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "Championship photo-matched Kobe Bryant memorabilia represents the highest tier of basketball collecting. When you add the historical significance of a Finals-clinching game and the charitable impact through the Lakers Youth Foundation, it becomes much more than a collectible."

Media Contact

Marshall Perkins

CEO, Infinite Auctions

530 E Hunt Highway, Suite 103-225

San Tan Valley, Arizona 85143

Phone: (480) 286-6678

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.InfiniteAuctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kobe-bryants-series-clinching-nba-finals-sneakers-could-become-one-of-1177156