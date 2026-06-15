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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Kobe Bryant's Series-Clinching NBA Finals Sneakers Could Become One of the Most Watched Sports Memorabilia Auctions of the Year

Photo-Matched and Dual-Signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" Sneakers from the Lakers' 2001 NBA Championship Victory Open at $10,000 with a $240,000 Buy-It-Now Option

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Infinite Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) has announced the upcoming offering of one of the most significant Kobe Bryant game-worn artifacts to reach the public marketplace in recent years: Kobe Bryant's game-worn and dual-signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" sneakers worn during Game 5 of the 2001 NBA Finals, photo-matched to the Los Angeles Lakers' championship-clinching victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Lakers Youth Foundation, creating an opportunity for collectors to participate in preserving basketball history while supporting youth-focused community initiatives.

The auction is scheduled to open soon through Infinite Auctions. Collectors and fans may preview the offering and register for bidding notifications by visiting:

https://infiniteauctions.com/lots/6a2c62203fe056485b32cff9

Bidding will begin at $10,000, with an optional Buy-It-Now price of $240,000 available to qualified buyers.

The sneakers originate from June 15, 2001, when Bryant helped lead the Lakers to a decisive Game 5 victory, securing the franchise's second consecutive NBA Championship. The 2000-01 Lakers remain one of the most dominant playoff teams in league history, finishing the postseason with an extraordinary 15-1 record.

What makes this offering especially significant is the convergence of several elite collecting attributes rarely found in a single artifact:

  • Worn during a championship-clinching NBA Finals victory

  • Photo-matched to Game 5 of the 2001 NBA Finals

  • Dual signed by Kobe Bryant

  • Original Adidas "The Kobe 1" signature model

  • Directly connected to one of the most dominant championship runs in NBA history

  • Accompanied by professional authentication and photo-match documentation

"This is the type of artifact collectors wait years to see enter the market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "Championship photo-matched Kobe Bryant memorabilia represents the highest tier of basketball collecting. When you add the historical significance of a Finals-clinching game and the charitable impact through the Lakers Youth Foundation, it becomes much more than a collectible."

Media Contact

Marshall Perkins
CEO, Infinite Auctions
530 E Hunt Highway, Suite 103-225
San Tan Valley, Arizona 85143
Phone: (480) 286-6678
Email: info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.InfiniteAuctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kobe-bryants-series-clinching-nba-finals-sneakers-could-become-one-of-1177156

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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