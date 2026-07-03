Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiary Infinite Auctions Presents Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Championship Sneakers with $200,000 Buy It Now Option

Rare Dual-Signed, Photo-Matched "The Kobe 1" Sneakers from Series-Clinching 01' NBA Finals Game 5 Now Available Alongside 2009 Playoff Sneakers at $40,000 Buy It Now in Live Summer 2026 Flash Auction.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that two of the most significant Kobe Bryant game-worn sneaker lots in recent years are now available in its Infinite Auctions Summer 2026 Game Used Flash Auction at https://infiniteauctions.com/auctions, currently live and running through Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM EST.

Both lots feature exceptional provenance, dual signatures, and ironclad photo-match authentication by MDCE's subsidiary Real Game Used (RGU) at www.realgameused.com.

Featured Kobe Bryant Lots with Buy It Now Options:

Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game 5 Photo Matched, Dual Signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" Sneakers Matched to the series-clinching championship victory on June 15, 2001, in which Kobe delivered 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists . These sneakers are one of only two known pairs worn in the game and are accompanied by RGU Photo Match Letter of Authenticity, MEARS documentation, and JSA authentication for the signatures. Available with a $200,000 Buy It Now option until the auction closes.

Kobe Bryant 2009 WCSF Game 4 & Game 6 Photo Matched, Playoff Game Worn, Dual Signed Playoff Sneakers Authenticated with RGU MATCH LOA and worn during the intense Western Conference Semifinals series against the Houston Rockets as the Lakers advanced toward the 2009 NBA Championship. Available with a $40,000 Buy It Now option until the auction closes.

"These two Kobe Bryant sneaker lots represent defining moments in his career - from the young superstar clinching his first championship in 2001 to the prime-era playoff battles in 2009," said a spokesperson for Medical Care Technologies. "The $200,000 and $40,000 Buy It Now options reflect the exceptional rarity, provenance, and collector demand for these authenticated pieces. Serious buyers now have the opportunity to secure them immediately or compete through live bidding."

Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of Medical Care Technologies Inc., delivering a fully integrated ecosystem of trusted authentication and seamless online bidding powered by proprietary in-house technology.

About Infinite Auctions InfiniteAuctions.com is a premier online platform specializing in high-value sports memorabilia auctions, offering collectors and consignors a seamless, transparent marketplace with advanced in-house technology.

About Real Game Used RealGameUsed.com is the industry leader in photo-match authentication, providing collectors with trusted, fully digital submission and verification services.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives.

Contact Information Infinite Auctions / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Website: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com Email: info@infiniteauctions.com | info@medicalcaretechnologies.com Phone: 1-480-645-0750 Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-subsidiary-infinite-auct-1186347