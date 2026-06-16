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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Discusses Enterprise-Grade Privacy Architecture for MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta

Company discusses secure image handling, privacy-focused platform architecture, and future compliance-oriented development initiatives

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, and digital wellness platforms, today provided an update on the privacy-focused architecture being incorporated into its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform.

The MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and skin wellness pre-screening technology designed to support skin health through visual monitoring workflows, and preventative wellness awareness initiatives. As development progresses, the Company continues to prioritize secure image handling, user authentication, access management controls, and privacy-focused platform design.

Additional information regarding the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform can be found at https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/.

Medical Care Technologies believes privacy, security, and responsible data stewardship are essential components of next-generation healthcare and wellness technologies. Current development initiatives include evaluating secure image management workflows, data governance practices, and software architecture designed to support long-term platform scalability and future compliance considerations.

"Building trust begins with building the right foundation," stated Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies. "As we continue developing the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform, we are focused on creating a secure, scalable, and professionally engineered AI imaging platform designed around privacy, security, and responsible software development practices."

The Company believes that establishing privacy-focused infrastructure early in the development lifecycle may help support future platform growth, user confidence, and operational maturity as the platform continues through testing and refinement.

Medical Care Technologies views the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform as an important component of its broader AI imaging strategy and long-term vision involving artificial intelligence, computer vision technologies, preventative wellness applications, and scalable software platforms.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives. The Company is actively developing AI-assisted imaging and computer vision technologies designed to support emerging opportunities across digital health and preventative wellness markets.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.
Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/
Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Phone: 1-480-645-0750
Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product development, testing activities, future platform capabilities, commercialization opportunities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-discusses-enterprise-grade-pr-1178043

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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