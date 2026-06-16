Court orders Siemens to halt production and recall and destroy products across Germany, France and the Netherlands

Hologic, Inc. today announced a significant and far-reaching victory in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Germany, which ruled that Siemens* infringed upon a critical Hologic mammography technology patent in Siemens' latest mammography system. The court imposed a sweeping injunction, immediately prohibiting Siemens from making, offering, placing on the market, using or importing or storing for those purposes its MAMMOMAT B.brilliant systems across Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as monetary damages and penalties for non-compliance. The court also required Siemens to execute a mandatory recall and destruction of all affected systems in those countries.

On June 10, 2026, the UPC determined that Siemens infringed upon European Patent EP 2 352 431, Hologic's Focusing Technology on the Envision Platform, the first FDA-approved mammography innovation of its kind.1

In addition to the broad injunction against Siemens, recall and destruction of infringing systems, Hologic will receive retroactive and future damages and costs to be determined by the Court. Siemens must also refund customers of the infringing systems for the purchase price paid and reimburse them for logistics and related costs as part of the recall.

"This ruling is a decisive validation of the strength and originality of Hologic's innovation -and, more importantly, of the standards we believe women deserve in breast cancer screening," said Essex Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer at Hologic. "Our technologies are designed to help detect cancer earlier, improve diagnostic confidence and ultimately save lives. When other companies infringe on our patented inventions, it risks undermining the development of new and innovative products that give physicians the ability to deliver the care patients depend on. Hologic will continue to work to ensure clinicians have access to the most advanced, proven technologies and that women worldwide have access to the latest screening innovations."

Read more about the decision on the UPC's website here.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women's health dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. To learn more, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

Hologic, The Science of Sure and Envision are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

References:

Siemens Healthineers AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Siemens Healthineers Nederland B.V. and Siemens Healthcare SAS (Together: "Siemens").

1. FDA PMA Approval P080003/S009, 2024

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616139888/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Bridget Perry

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(+1) 508.263.8654

bridget.perry@hologic.com