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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Snapshot Recipes AI Turns Refrigerator Photos Into Personalized Recipes From Virtually Any Cuisine

Medical Care Technologies (OTC PINK: MDCE) accelerates social media expansion and user engagement initiatives.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence and software development company, today announced expanded marketing initiatives for Snapshot Recipes, the Company's flagship AI-powered mobile application that allows users to create customized recipes simply by taking a photo of groceries, ingredients, or the contents of their refrigerator.

Learn more at www.snapshotrecipes.app

Snapshot Recipes utilizes artificial intelligence and image recognition technology to identify ingredients from user-submitted photos and generate personalized recipe suggestions from cuisines around the world. The platform is designed to simplify meal planning, inspire creativity in the kitchen, and help users maximize ingredients they already have available.

Available now on both Apple iOS and Android, Snapshot Recipes puts the power of AI-driven meal discovery directly into the hands of consumers, allowing users to transform everyday ingredients into customized recipes within seconds.

"Snapshot Recipes is an example of AI solving an everyday problem in a practical and engaging way," stated Marshall Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Care Technologies. "With a single photo, users can unlock virtually unlimited recipe possibilities using ingredients already in their kitchen. We believe artificial intelligence should make life easier, and Snapshot Recipes demonstrates how AI can create immediate value for consumers."

As part of its growth strategy, the Company is announcing the hiring a full-time social media manager to expand brand awareness, user engagement, and content creation efforts across TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Management believes social media will play an important role in accelerating user acquisition and expanding the Snapshot Recipes community.

The availability of Snapshot Recipes across both iOS and Android platforms provides Medical Care Technologies access to the vast majority of the global smartphone market as the Company continues its user growth and marketing initiatives.

Snapshot Recipes represents a key component of Medical Care Technologies' broader artificial intelligence strategy and highlights the Company's focus on developing innovative AI-powered consumer applications with real-world utility.

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an AI-powered mobile application that transforms photos of ingredients, groceries, or refrigerator contents into personalized recipe recommendations from cuisines around the world. The platform leverages artificial intelligence and image recognition technologies to help users discover meal ideas, reduce food waste, and maximize the ingredients already available in their homes.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, consumer software applications, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and emerging technology initiatives. The Company is actively developing and commercializing AI-powered applications designed to address opportunities across consumer and enterprise markets.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.
Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/
Snapshot Recipes: www.snapshotrecipes.app
Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Phone: 1-480-645-0750
Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding user growth, marketing initiatives, social media expansion, platform development, commercialization efforts, business strategy, and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/snapshot-recipes-ai-turns-refrigerator-photos-into-personalized-recip-1178092

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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