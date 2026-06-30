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WKN: A40EDP | ISIN: US88023B1035 | Ticker-Symbol: F3M
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 15:07
50,58 Euro
-0,88 % -0,45
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPUS AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPUS AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,3950,5715:10
50,3050,5715:09
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 13:26 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Biovica International: Biovica Refocuses US Commercial Strategy and Terminates Agreement with Tempus AI

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces that it has, by mutual agreement, ended the reference laboratory agreement with Tempus AI, Inc., announced in May 2025. Under the agreement, Tempus was intended to offer DiviTum TKa as part of its diagnostic portfolio to its network of oncologists in the United States. The collaboration did not progress to commercial launch and did not generate revenue for Biovica.

Following a review of its US commercial strategy, Biovica has decided, following conversations with Tempus, to end the collaboration and redirect its resources toward commercial channels with a clearer path to near-term adoption and revenue generation. The company will continue to evaluate partnership opportunities that can support broader adoption of DiviTum TKa in the US market.

"We entered into the agreement with Tempus with strong conviction in its potential. However, more than a year after the agreement was announced, the collaboration had not resulted in a commercial launch, patient access or revenue," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica. "As we sharpen our US commercial strategy, we have concluded that this is the right time to end the collaboration and focus our resources on the opportunities where we see the clearest path to commercial adoption."

The end of the agreement does not affect Biovica's CLIA/CAP-accredited laboratory operations in San Diego or its existing US clinical activities or its Pharma Services business.

Biovica will provide further updates regarding its US commercial strategy as appropriate.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO
Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52
E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO
Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52
E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-30 13:00 CEST.

Attachments

Biovica refocuses US commercial strategy and terminates agreement with Tempus AI

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/correction-biovica-refocuses-us-commercial-strategy-and-terminates-agreement-with-tem-1184517

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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