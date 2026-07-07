In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)- up 99% at $83.67 Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL)- up 22% at $4.84 Dreamland Limited (TDIC)- up 17% at $4.21 Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF)- up 11% at $15.99 AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG)- up 11% at $6.59 Julong Holding Limited (JLHL)- up 8% at $4.01 Cineverse Corp. (CNVS)- up 6% at $3.06 Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)- up 5% at $54.45 Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN)- up 5% at $6.01 Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)- up 5% at $3.12

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW)- down 35% at $4.40 INLIF Limited (INLF)- down 26% at $4.69 UTime Limited (FXHO)- down 24% at $14.70 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)- down 10% at $17.96 Olenox Industries Inc. (OLOX)- down 9% at $5.07 DUKE Robotics Corp. (DUKR)- down 7% at $5.08 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)- down 6% at $812.52 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT)- down 6% at $45.86 Scilex Holding Company (SCLX)- down 6% at $7.51 Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)- down 6% at $5.61

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX