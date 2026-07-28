Infosys Powers NTN Corporation's Digital Growth with Seamless SAP Commerce Cloud Adoption

Leveraging Infosys Cobalt, the collaboration enhances platform reliability and improves IT operations

OSAKA, Japan and BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced the successful migration of NTN Corporation's on-premise SAP Commerce-based e-commerce platform, e-WINGS, to SAP Commerce Cloud 2211. NTN Corporation is among the world's leading manufacturers of precision equipment, including bearings.

Powered by Infosys' proven methodologies, accelerators, and comprehensive SAP Commerce expertise, and leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and platforms that help enterprises accelerate their cloud journey, the migration of NTN's on-premises e-commerce platform was executed swiftly, ensuring seamless business continuity. The transformation delivered tangible benefits for NTN Corporation, including streamlined maintenance by automating version control, enhanced reliability in daily operations, and improving cost efficiencies by enabling cloud adoption. With scalable, cloud-based architecture now in place, NTN is well-positioned to pursue digital growth with greater agility, modernize legacy system management, and focus on innovation and newer initiatives. This collaboration also underscores Infosys's growing footprint in Japan and the ability to guide enterprises through complex digital transformations with agility and minimal risk.

Kenji Kitazato, Head - ICT Strategy Department, NTN Corporation, said, "This migration to SAP Commerce Cloud powered by Infosys has streamlined our IT operations, improved agility, and laid a strong foundation for future digital growth. This transformation enables us to utilize this new foundation and further promote the use of digital technology."

Kishi Hattori, Chief Partner Officer, Partner Ecosystem Success, SAP Japan, said, "Infosys continues to demonstrate the transformative potential of SAP Commerce Cloud through its collaboration with NTN. By using SAP's cloud features and Infosys's strong knowledge in the field, companies like NTN can update their online shopping systems quickly, effectively, and with clear results for their business."

Arun Hoskere, EVP and Head, Infosys Japan, said, "We are proud to collaborate with NTN Corporation on this strategic transformation. Our team's deep expertise and insight into SAP Commerce Cloud, combined with Infosys' experience in delivering complex, enterprise-scale digital transformations, enabled us to modernize NTN's e-commerce landscape with agility and precision. This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping clients unlock agility, operational efficiency, and long-term business value through cloud-powered innovation."

About NTN Corporation

NTN Corporation, founded in 1918, is a precision equipment manufacturer engaged in the development, production, and sales of products such as bearings and driveshafts (constant velocity joints). Today, more than 20,000 employees conduct business activities at over 200 locations in 33 countries worldwide.

The company's main product, bearings, are essential and highly precise components that support the rotation of machinery. They are used in all kinds of machines, including automobiles, aircraft, and railway rolling stock, thereby supporting the lives of people around the world. Among its main products, hub bearings-which support the rotation of automobile tires-and driveshafts-which transmit the power of motors and engines to the tires-both boast a high global market share.

NTN aims to contribute to solving global social issues by utilizing its bearing technologies that help save energy across a wide range of fields. The company is committed to realizing a 'Nameraka Society' where people can easily lead a secure and fulfilling life in harmony with nature.

NTN HP: https://www.ntnglobal.com/

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

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