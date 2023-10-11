The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.10.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.10.2023Aktien1 CA87190J1057 TDG Gold Corp.2 CA0926381058 Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.3 JP3802720007 Ferrotec Holdings Corp.4 US45332Y1091 Inari Medical Inc.5 JP3386650000 J Frontier Co. Ltd.6 DE000A0LEZB2 NCTE AG7 CA67079A1021 Nuvei Corp.8 JE00BS44BN30 Birkenstock Holding plc9 CA13810W1023 Canter Resources Corp.10 US34960Q3074 Fortress Biotech Inc.11 AU0000299174 NoviqTech Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2647351142 Green Bidco S.A.2 US459058KX08 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development3 US91282CJC64 United States of America4 XS2689129083 Veralto Corp.5 USU9226VAN74 Vistra Operations Company LLC6 DE000HLB51U6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 IE000VCBWFL8 Xtrackers MSCI EMU High Dividend Yield ESG UCITS ETF8 IE000V04SL39 Xtrackers MSCI USA High Dividend Yield ESG UCITS ETF9 IE000WQ16XQ4 Xtrackers MSCI Europe High Dividend Yield ESG UCITS ETF10 IE000NS5HRY9 Xtrackers MSCI World High Dividend Yield ESG UCITS ETF