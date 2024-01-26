Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

GB00B1CRLC47 Mondi PLC 26.01.2024 GB00BMWC6P49 Mondi PLC 29.01.2024 Tausch 11:10

US60921V1017 Mondi PLC 26.01.2024 US60921V2007 Mondi PLC 29.01.2024 Tausch 11:10

US59134N1046 Meta Materials Inc. 26.01.2024 US59134N3026 Meta Materials Inc. 29.01.2024 Tausch 100:1

US36151G4029 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. 26.01.2024 US36151G6008 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. 29.01.2024 Tausch 12:1

IT0005569477 E.P.H. S.p.A. 26.01.2024 IT0005581365 E.P.H. S.p.A. 29.01.2024 Tausch 50:1

CA17178G1046 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 26.01.2024 CA17178G3026 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 29.01.2024 Tausch 15:1

