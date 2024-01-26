Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSM6 | ISIN: US59134N1046 | Ticker-Symbol: MMAT
Tradegate
26.01.24
17:13 Uhr
0,050 Euro
+0,001
+1,01 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
META MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META MATERIALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0460,05017:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP0,0160,00 %
EPH SPA0,0010,00 %
INTELLIGENT BIO SOLUTIONS INC0,185-10,19 %
META MATERIALS INC0,050+1,01 %
MONDI PLC17,500+0,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.