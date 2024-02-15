Anzeige
Aperam S.A.: Aperam and Metalshub partnership for a Digital Source-to-Contract solution

DJ Aperam and Metalshub partnership for a Digital Source-to-Contract solution 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam and Metalshub partnership for a Digital Source-to-Contract solution 
15-Feb-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Aperam and Metalshub partnership for a Digital Source-to-Contract solution 
 
[DUSSELDORF/LUXEMBOURG, February 15, 2024 16:00 CET] - Global stainless and electrical steel producer Aperam and 
Metalshub, digital supply chain solution announce the implementation of a digital procurement solution. 
 
Aperam, a global player in the stainless and electrical steel industry, takes a major step towards innovation and 
transparency in its operations. By partnering with Metalshub, Aperam aims to enhance their competitive edge and drive 
their procurement processes into the digital age. Metalshub's software solution provides a cloud-based 
source-to-contract functionality for raw materials enabling Aperam to access a global network of suppliers and obtain 
real-time market insights. 
 
Aperam will integrate Metalshub's specialized solution seamlessly into its existing IT and ERP landscape. This 
collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency, transparency, and compliance of Aperam's raw 
material sourcing processes. 
 
"Raw Material Procurement is one of the main drivers of profitability for a stainless steel mill. To do it well 
requires an industry-specific, digital approach," said Dr. Sebastian Kreft, Co-Founder and Managing Director of 
Metalshub. "In embracing Metalshub's procurement solution, innovative companies like Aperam can manage the raw material 
buying process, while minimizing their risk, identifying new sources of savings and building a healthy, sustainable 
supply chain - all in one place." 
 
Dr. Frank Ehrenberg, Managing Director at Aperam Sourcing comments on the partnership: "The partnership makes me 
convinced that the future of raw material procurement will be with more digital intelligence. It marks a significant 
milestone for Aperam's journey toward digital transformation and enhancement of compliant practices." 
 
Both companies are excited about the potential for innovation and the positive impact this partnership will have on 
their operations and the industry as a whole. 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting 
from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, 
Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With Aperam Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC® 
-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of 
stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping 
customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. Aperam is the first player in its market to be ResponsibleSteelT 
certified in Europe and the Americas. Its sustainability efforts have received wide recognition. 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud-Valendru; delphine.feraud-valendru@aperam.com 
Corporate Communications / Raquel Faria +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com 
 
 
About Metalshub 
Metalshub is a leading software provider for the metals and mining industry, unlocking supply chain value across the 
market. By leveraging advanced technology and market expertise, Metalshub provides secure, efficient, and transparent 
solutions for buyers and sellers to connect, negotiate, and close deals. With its innovative solutions, Metalshub 
empowers businesses to optimise supply chains, make informed decisions, and drive growth in the digital era. 
For more information, please visit: https://www.metals-hub.com/press/ 
 
 
Contact 
Claus Schmidt 
Head of Marketing 
claus.schmidt@metals-hub.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1838435 15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

