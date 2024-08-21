Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Door's Client NYC's Bungalow Earns Three-Star Review from The New York Times

Dolphin subsidiary The Door congratulates New York restaurant Bungalow, internationally-renowned Chef Vikas Khanna and restaurateur Jimmy Rizvi (of Bombay House Hospitality, which includes GupShup, Chote Miya and Ammi), who just received a coveted three-star review by The New York Times. Written by Priya Krishna, this marks the first New York Times restaurant review since Pete Wells' departure and the first three-star review of an Indian restaurant in almost 25 years.

In the review, Krishna recognizes Bungalow as a representative of the "seismic shift" in the Indian restaurant landscape nationwide, growing the cuisine's visibility and influence in mainstream culture. Furthermore, she says that "The menu is a lesson in regional Indian food and the creative possibilities contained within it. It defies preconception or oversimplification, neither strictly traditional nor fusion."

"After almost 25 years, an Indian restaurant has received three stars in The New York Times" says Khanna. "Thank you everyone for believing in us and supporting us, waiting in line in the rain and online to book reservations. I owe it to all of you for making Bungalow a sacred space for our culture and cuisine."

Indian cuisine has long been a staple of New York City's food scene, and Khanna and team are working to bring its acclaim to new levels.

About Vikas Khanna & Bungalow

Chef Vikas Khanna is an internationally-acclaimed, Michelin-starred Indian American chef, and Bungalow is his critically-lauded, perennially-packed NYC restaurant in NYC which he opened in partnership with the team behind GupShup. Khanna is a host of MasterChef India, got his first Michelin star in 2011 at Junoon, has over 5 million followers on Instagram, and has cultivated a passionate fan base including celebrities like Martha Stewart, who has visited and gushed about the restaurant. Author of over 40 books, Khanna released his second film, Barefoot Empress, last year, a documentary about a 96 year-old woman in Kerala starting the first grade. His latest book, Imaginary Rain, is a novel inspired by his grandmother that's been developed into a major motion picture starring Shabana Azmi. It tells the story of a female chef who finally gets recognition after years in the background. His philanthropic initiative Feed India (CBS segment HERE) has served more than 80 million meals to people in need.

About Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin, Mastercard Midnight Theatre, and Not a Celebrity Tequila. The company is actively exploring new projects in AI, beauty, and sports.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

# # #

Contact:

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on accesswire.com