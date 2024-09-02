Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865906 | ISIN: AU000000ERA9 | Ticker-Symbol: EJ7
Tradegate
30.08.24
21:08 Uhr
0,004 Euro
-0,001
-12,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,00509:13
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCA BIOPHARMA
ARCA BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCA BIOPHARMA INC2,120-4,50 %
DRAGANFLY INC0,090-5,06 %
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED0,004-12,50 %
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD0,119-0,83 %
GUARD THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL AB2,460+3,36 %
MAROC TELECOM8,400-1,18 %
MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS INC0,0540,00 %
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC8,600-7,03 %
OXURION NV0,0000,00 %
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0,585-2,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.