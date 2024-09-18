Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
Tradegate
18.09.24
16:00 Uhr
167,56 Euro
-0,60
-0,36 %
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
89 Leser
ELECOM USA: Double the Deals: ELECOM's Fall Electronics Sale Leads to Amazon Prime Big Deals Event

The Best Deals of the Season Have Arrived: ELECOM's Fall Sale and Prime Big Deals, up to 50% off.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Get ready for a season of savings as ELECOM kicks off its Fall Sale from September 18 to October 7, offering a wide range of discounts on essential tech products. From office essentials to portable power solutions, this event provides an opportunity to access high-quality products designed for both home and outdoor use.

Products featured in the sale include ergonomic mice, trackballs, wall chargers, phone lanyards, and award-winning NESTOUT products, including power banks, solar panels, and lighting accessories. From enhancing work-from-home setups to eco-friendly outdoor power solutions, ELECOM is bringing innovation to your everyday life.

Following the fall sale, ELECOM will participate in Prime Big Deals Dayson October 8-9, where some of its most popular products will be offered at exclusive promotional prices. The Prime Big Deals event will be a storewide blowout across all electronic categories, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including top-rated and popular items.

Save on Ergonomic and Outdoor Tech Solutions

ELECOM USA has long been recognized for its commitment to designing products that align with the needs of a diverse audience, including those working from home or on the go. This fall, the sale includes products that have been designed to offer both functionality and durability:

  • Trackballs and Mice: Elevate your workspace with our trackballs and ergonomic mice, perfect for anyone spending hours in front of a screen. Designed for comfort and precision, these devices help reduce strain while maximizing productivity.

  • Phone Lanyards and Wall Chargers: Providing simple solutions for daily needs, ELECOM's phone lanyards help users keep devices secure and accessible, while the high-speed GAN II chargers ensure fast and reliable power, whether at home or on the move.

  • NESTOUT Power Banks and Solar Panels: For the eco-conscious adventurers, the NESTOUTpower banks, solar panels, and lighting accessories are designed to provide reliable, eco-friendly power no matter where your journey takes you.

Prime Big Deals: ELECOM's Most Popular Products at Unbeatable Prices

The fall savings will continue during the Prime Big Deals event on October 8-9. Consumers will have the chance to purchase ELECOM's most sought-after items at reduced prices, including best-sellers from its ergonomic range and the NESTOUT outdoor power collection.

Look out for exclusive offers on fan-favorite ergonomic accessories, high-performance trackballs, and NESTOUT's award-winning portable power solutions, just in time for your fall adventures and holiday planning.

Stay in the Loop

For more information and to check out all deals, please visit?www.elecomusa.com,?www.nestout.com?or?www.amazon.com/elecom. These products are available at discounted prices for a limited time during ELECOM's Fall Tech Sale and Prime Big Deals. Deals are not guaranteed and are subject to change at any time.??

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ELECOM

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
