Tonight on Bloomberg! New to The Street's Sponsored Lineup Features Exclusive Interviews With Nuburu, PetVivo, the Sustainable Green Team and the Bilingual Book Club. Catch the Latest Insights and Innovations - only on New to The Street!

The Bloomberg broadcast will air tonight at 930PM PST.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / New to The Street presents its latest lineup, featuring interviews with cutting-edge companies across various industries.

NTTS Opportunities To Consider

NTTS Opportunities To Consider

Nuburu (NYSE:BURU) CEO Brian Knaley explains how their blue laser technology enables high absorption and efficient energy transfer, making it the top choice for welding metals like copper and aluminum.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) CEO John Lai discusses nationwide expansion plans for their flagship product, SPRYNG, with the addition of eight new salespeople, including four regional directors. He also announces new board member Michael Eldridge and upcoming participation in major conferences, such as the American Association of Equine Practitioners and the Veterinary Medical Expo.

The Bilingual Book Company's founder, Angelina Pompei, an aerospace engineer, introduces innovative materials that use artificial voices to teach English. "We want our children to love learning. Bilingual audiobooks inspire curiosity and empower their interests independently in two languages," says Pompei.

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) CEO Tony Raynor and America's favorite fisherman, Jimmy Houston, highlight their products for promoting healthy soil and food security. Houston demonstrates the products' real-life applications in his garden.

SEKUR (OTCQX:SWISF) CEO Alain Ghiai addresses growing concerns over regulatory fines due to the use of unsecured messaging apps like WhatsApp by employees. He introduces Sekur's secure communication solutions and announces the rollout of enterprise-grade products designed to meet compliance standards and protect sensitive information.

Sapphire Coffee features a special segment with co-host David Fagen and founder Debbie Cross, who recently received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Nuburu: Nuburu is a leader in industrial blue laser technology, providing innovative solutions for high-efficiency metal processing, including welding and 3D printing.

About PetVivo: PetVivo is a veterinary biotech company that develops and markets innovative animal health products. Its flagship product, SPRYNG, is designed to address joint-related issues in pets.

About The Sustainable Green Team: The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) provides eco-friendly solutions for food security and gardening, focusing on products that promote soil health and environmental sustainability.

About Sekur Private Data: Sekur Private Data (OTCQX:SWISF) is a leading cybersecurity and internet privacy provider offering secure communication solutions, including encrypted messaging and data management. Their products ensure confidentiality and compliance with global data security standards.

About New to The Street: New to The Street is a premier televised platform offering in-depth interviews and analysis of high-growth companies. With a reach that includes Fox Business, Bloomberg, and its 1.55 million-subscriber YouTube channel, it showcases industry innovators and market leaders.

For inquiries, contact Monica at Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com.

Contact Information

Monica Brennan
Head of Operations
monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
